Word Puzzle

1. Happy, smiling, whistling a tune as you walk: it shows you are _____ (8)

5. Speaking of the weather: what will _____ be like tomorrow morning? (2)

6. Bruised and sensitive to touch after a fall or some other injury (6)

8. A short way of writing an expression that means 'for example' (2)

9. Abbreviation of the name of a large part of the Hong Kong SAR (2)

10. When you didn't hear something, say: ''Please _____ what you said.'' (6)

12. The light and warmth that reaches our planet from the nearby star (8)

Clues Down

1. To find out what is in a book we can look through the _____ page (8)

2. Someone who tries to get round an obstacle: an _____ (6)

3. This could be an abbreviated way of writing 'from' (2)

4. Able to read and write (8)

7. Gave back something owed: returned a favour or even an insult (6)

11. Abbreviation and initials for a leading intergovernmental organisation (2)

13. What follows this word could be a conclusion (2)

̷̷ by David Foulds ̷

(Criticisms on this page, if any, are aimed at pointing out the errors or defects of certain systems or policies with a view to rectifying or eradicating such errors or defects, as well as prompting improvement or remedy for them via lawful means. There is absolutely no intention of inciting hatred, discontent or hostility towards the government or other classes of the community.)