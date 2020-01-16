Study Abroad：Getting an Internship as an International Student

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the regulations in the US intentionally make it harder for companies to hire foreign workers. Although I am authorised to do an internship with my student visa, I would need a work visa if I were to get a full-time job. There is a limit on how many of them can be granted each year (there is even a visa lottery), and the whole process can be costly for the employer. For this reason, some companies explicitly say that they will not sponsor visas.

Another factor that complicated my job search was that I was desperate to go home since I haven't gone back in almost a year due to Covid, so I mainly looked for internships that are remote or based in Hong Kong. After countless applications, interviews, and a lot of stress, I finally received and accepted an offer as a Data Science intern from a fully remote company that I liked a lot. While I can't work in Hong Kong for the whole three months due to the 12-hour time difference and other legal loops, I was assured that I can go home for two weeks or so. On top of that, the compensation and perks in the US tech industry are incredible even for interns, unlike anything I had when I interned in Hong Kong, so that definitely doesn't hurt!

■Writer's Profile

Alice is a Sophomore at Cornell University majoring in Economics and Computer Science. Before university, she went to a boarding school in the UK for six years. She is passionate about sustainability, current affairs, data science and languages. If she is not working, you will probably find her discovering new places with her friends or making espresso.

(Criticisms on this page, if any, are aimed at pointing out the errors or defects of certain systems or policies with a view to rectifying or eradicating such errors or defects, as well as prompting improvement or remedy for them via lawful means. There is absolutely no intention of inciting hatred, discontent or hostility towards the government or other classes of the community.)