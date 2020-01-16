Onward and Upward：''Lifelong learning made magical''

When I take on a new student, this is one of the most common questions I hear.

I see it as my job to quickly disabuse students of the notion that hidden in this or that book is a magic formula they can count on to compose prose that dazzles.

''Nuggets of writing wisdom can be found anywhere. The trick is to train yourself to be constantly in a frame of mind to learn.''

You can receive enlightenment about English, for instance, when you walk into an Apple store.

As one of the world's most valuable brands, Apple has the resources to hire the best copywriters in the business. You can get a free world-class lesson on writing simply by studying how the company articulates the appeal of its offerings in its marketing materials.

The new Apple M1 chip is said to endow MacBooks and iPads with ''New guts. More glory''; a section detailing the many ways in which the iPad can play teaching assistant is titled ''Lifelong learning made magical''; the Apple Pencil is painted as a tool that encompasses ''tilt and pressure sensitivity, imperceptible lag, and pixel-perfect precision.''

Notice how each word is carefully weighed, chosen for how it sounds as much as for its power to exert maximum impact. The outcome: only a few are needed.

Not many people possess the cunning to express themselves with this degree of precision and beauty, but this doesn't mean students and aspiring writers can't benefit from trying to ape Apple's style.

Below is a student's response to an English DSE practice question asking for her to produce copy for a poster promoting healthy living at school. The second version represents my attempt to rewrite her text in Apple's playful, punchy style. Though my copy is nowhere near Apple's level, it is a vast improvement from the original.

Original:

// The benefits of adopting a healthier lifestyle

The teenage years is a good time to start adopting a healthier lifestyle, because if we do so, we have a higher chance of being healthy as adults.

DO MORE EXERCISE

We have to exercise regularly in order to get the health benefits of an active lifestyle. The rising obesity rate among students is due to them spending more time playing video games than sports. Being fat affects our appearance and may even shorten our lives. Moreover, having disease as a result of being fat will increase our medical expenditure while affecting our ability to work and study.

EAT MORE NUTRITIOUS FOOD

Fast food also contributes to the rising obesity among teens. To make their meals last longer, fast food companies like McDonald's use lots of preservatives. Soft drinks are also harmful, as they cause weight gain and worsen the condition of our teeth.

All in all, we should try to adopt healthy habits now, given the importance of health. /

Apple-inspired makeover:

// Be always on the move

Want a brain that's as fast-functioning and smooth-running as an iPhone, so that you can nail your exams, and gain admission into an Ivy League?

FITTER BODY, BRIGHTER MIND

Science has established beyond doubt a link between the robustness of physique and the sharpness of mind. Even the bare minimum dose of workout (30 minutes, three times a week) is enough to perk up your system and keep you trim. You'll even perform better at video games! So, get off your couch and take a run.

EAT RIGHT TO FEEL RIGHT

Multiply the gains of exercising by fussing over what you put in your mouth. Ditch burgers for greens, shakes for water, and watch your skin become clearer, your muscles become denser. When you interview for that coveted summer job, you'll make a better impression the moment you step inside their door.

Be always on the move, and you'll find yourself going places. /

文︰Michelle Ng •吳若琦

I'm an Oxford-educated writer and writing coach based in Hong Kong. My personal website is https://michellengwritings.com/

(Criticisms on this page, if any, are aimed at pointing out the errors or defects of certain systems or policies with a view to rectifying or eradicating such errors or defects, as well as prompting improvement or remedy for them via lawful means. There is absolutely no intention of inciting hatred, discontent or hostility towards the government or other classes of the community.)