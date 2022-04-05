Editorial：New Chief Executive Must Solve Internal Woes

The Basic Law stipulates that the CE can be re-elected once, meaning that he or she can be in office for 10 years maximum. The main purpose of this design of the system is to give the CE sufficient time to advance various long-term and ambitious plans. But the reality is that since the handover, Hong Kong has never seen a CE serve two terms, and Carrie Lam is no exception. In February this year, the fifth wave of the pandemic took a sharp turn for the worse, and the CE race was postponed. There were a lot of discussions in society about Lam's anti-epidemic performance and chances of running for re-election. Meanwhile, Lam repeatedly emphasised that the task at hand was to combat the pandemic, and that she would put aside the issue of running for a second term. After the nomination period for the CE race began, she finally made it clear that she would not seek a second term yesterday (4 April). The completion of her term on 30 June will mark the end of her 42-year career as a government official.

Lam said that she had informed the central government that she did not want a second term early last year, and that there was only one consideration for her decision against running for CE, which was her family. In simple terms, the decision had nothing to do with what has happened in recent months. Yet it is believed that the public's perception is very different. Over the past three years, Lam's popularity has remained sluggish, and citizens of different political positions have all been very dissatisfied with the government. This is in sharp contrast to the slogan of ''We Connect'' used by Lam five years ago. The fifth wave of the pandemic has yet to be sorted out. Even if it is successfully brought under control in the next two months, thousands of lives that have been lost cannot be brought back. The end of Lam's career as CE can only be said to be a retirement marked by dejection rather than success.

Hong Kong society is plagued with malaise. For many years, the bureaucrats have been content in their comfort zones and too afraid to rise to the challenge. This, coupled with political struggles and internecine struggles, has delayed the tackling of fundamental bread-and-butter issues, which has in turn exacerbated public discontent and political antagonism yet again. As a result, the government's governance has been beset by difficulties, and it has been extremely difficult to get things done. Hong Kong has been fighting the pandemic for more than two years. It cannot be said that the government has not made an effort. However, loopholes in quarantine exemption arrangements have repeatedly held back anti-epidemic efforts, while the old problems of bureaucracy and inefficiency have continued to hamper efforts to boost the vaccination rate. The fifth wave of the pandemic is out of control and causing a heavy death toll. One major reason is that COVID, an external menace, has hit Hong Kong's weak points — medical care, elderly care and governance — hard.

Under Lam's governance, the trust between the government and the people has hit rock bottom. Some people's distrust of the SAR government has to do with ideology as well as their views and stances on China and global developments. But it is obvious that the SAR government's governance performance is also an important reason why the people distrust the government. While Hong Kong is powerless to control the changes in the global situation, the SAR government has an unshakeable responsibility to improve its governance standards, reform the practice of bureaucracy and effectively resolve deep-seated conflicts in society — not to mention that all this is within its power. The new CE should sum up the experience and lessons of the incumbent government properly. Not only should he or she have the courage to act, but he or she should also be able to achieve things. Only when people see improvement in society and people's livelihood will they believe that the government walks with the people.

明報社評 2022.4.5：林鄭棄選黯然引退 新特首須解決內憂

■/ Glossary / 生字 /

at hand：happening or present at this time

dejection：a feeling of unhappiness and disappointment

internecine：happening between members of the same group, country or organisation

