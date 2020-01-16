Half the World Away：Immersion is Not Enough

Having been in Britain myself for around half a year, I have come to realise that immersion is no substitute for hard work. The major reason is that the quality of your immersion is not often fit for purpose. This is the case if you are not a student, have not found a job, or do not even need to work. Most aspects of your life will then revolve around the daily routine, like going to the supermarket or collecting your children from school. The range of vocabulary to which you are exposed will be rather limited.

While students spend hours a day in an educational setting where their exposure to language is meticulously and methodologically designed for meaningful enrichment, we are unlikely to be bathed in a linguistic environment as rewarding as this. And let's face it — our ability to learn a language weakens as we age, so there is no reason to assume that we can do without the hard work that we too had to put in when we were students ourselves and suddenly attain the proficiency of the locals.

Another thing we have to bear in mind is that, for immersion to work, the amount of time accumulated matters. Take the learning of vocabulary. Native speakers do not have to learn every new word by looking it up in the dictionary, since they have encountered many of them thousands of times and have figured out what they mean and in what contexts they are used by osmosis. The belief that non-native speakers like us can somehow amass that sheer amount of knowledge miraculously by immersing ourselves in English for just one year or two is as helpful as the notion that we can cure COVID-19 with Lianhua Qingwen Capsules.

What I propose is learning like students again. Invest the time in learning new words one by one and brushing up on grammatical rules. Then the English environment we are in can serve as the ''testing ground'' for what we have learned. In practice, this means talking to English speakers, making mistakes, and learning from them. Active learning is the key.

■Writer's Profile

Terence Yip (葉凱楓) is a Hongkonger living outside Hong Kong. A translator by profession, he is passionate about languages more than anything else, and can be reached by terenceyipmingpao@outlook.com

■休刊小啓：英文版 將於4月5日清明節休刊一天，4月6日復刊。

(Criticisms on this page, if any, are aimed at pointing out the errors or defects of certain systems or policies with a view to rectifying or eradicating such errors or defects, as well as prompting improvement or remedy for them via lawful means. There is absolutely no intention of inciting hatred, discontent or hostility towards the government or other classes of the community.)