Mona's Musings：Reading Devices Revisited

Kindle Oasis is the latest model of Amazon's e-readers. Designed with an ergonomic grip, page-turning buttons and an e-ink display with different page temperatures, it promises a pleasant and smooth reading experience. The reader is automatically connected to online dictionaries, Wikipedia and Google Translate for easy cross-referencing. It even saves words you've searched into a flash card list that allows frequent revision. I'm aware this is starting to sound like a paid ad, but the e-reader genuinely has my favour.

''Technology has travelled far, hasn't it?'' My mother was fascinated. Inspired, I went on a small excavation of technologies buried in a dusted corner of my bookshelf.

Among the many devices was an electronic dictionary. Younger readers may struggle to imagine it, the same way they wouldn't understand a floppy disk. The slick, metal machine resembling a mini laptop embodies the thick, traditional dictionary. Its sole function being word search, it soon lost to the multi-talented tablets next in the market.

Then came the Kindle Fire, a misguided purchase my parents made, thinking it was an e-ink technology that would alleviate the eyesore I developed from heavy reading. In reality, Kindle Fire is not part of the e-ink family. It was the brand's first tablet with all its infantile awkwardness. Needless to say, it never managed to improve my reading experience.

Although these technologies were flawed, they point to the common desire to create a seamless, convenient reading experience. As early as 1949, Spanish teacher Ángela Ruiz Robles developed what was later regarded as the precursor of e-books to alleviate her students' burden of carrying around thick books. The ''Mechanical Encyclopaedia'' used reels of texts and images threaded around spindles within the case. It also came with a magnifying glass, a light for reading in the dark, and an audio commentary. Although this invention never took off properly, it signifies an early effort of transforming reading.

In honour of all those who tried to make reading more accessible, I decided to get my mother a new Kindle.

