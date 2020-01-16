Idiom Magic：回想起 THINK BACK (TO)

【明報專訊】Everyone knows the story about Elwood the Frog and how he was kissed by a beautiful lady and became (變成) a handsome young prince (王子). ''To tell you the truth, whenever I think back to that day I get homesick,'' Elwood said. Think back (to) means to reflect upon (反思) or recall something from the past. ''Thinking back, life at Frog Bend was a time of peace and quiet (平和而安靜). Furthermore, in those days I never had to worry about paying bills.''
© John & Ching Yee Smithback (www.idiom-magic.com)
(Criticisms on this page, if any, are aimed at pointing out the errors or defects of certain systems or policies with a view to rectifying or eradicating such errors or defects, as well as prompting improvement or remedy for them via lawful means. There is absolutely no intention of inciting hatred, discontent or hostility towards the government or other classes of the community.)