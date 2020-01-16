Idiom Magic：回想起 THINK BACK (TO)

【明報專訊】Everyone knows the story about Elwood the Frog and how he was kissed by a beautiful lady and became (變成) a handsome young prince (王子). ''To tell you the truth, whenever I think back to that day I get homesick,'' Elwood said. Think back (to) means to reflect upon (反思) or recall something from the past. ''Thinking back, life at Frog Bend was a time of peace and quiet (平和而安靜). Furthermore, in those days I never had to worry about paying bills.''