Editorial：Resignation of Two UK Judges from HK's Top Court

Under ''One Country, Two Systems'', Hong Kong has maintained its common law system. The participation of senior overseas judges in trials handled by the CFA is a major feature of Hong Kong's judicial system. The Hong Kong CFA was established in 1997. In addition to the Chief Justice and three permanent judges, there are also a dozen overseas non-permanent judges. A foreign or non-permanent judge participates in each trial. In September 1997, the then Lord Chancellor, Derry Irvine, entered into an agreement with the then Chief Justice of the CFA, Andrew Li, under which the UK would send two serving judges to serve as non-permanent judges of the CFA.

The Hong Kong National Security Law was implemented in June 2020. Lord Patrick Hodge accepted the appointment as a non-permanent judge of the CFA half a year after the law came into effect. In August last year, more than a year after the National Security Law came into force, Lord Robert Reed issued a statement, mentioning that he had been ''closely monitoring'' the situation in Hong Kong. He believed that judicial independence had been maintained in Hong Kong and that the rulings that had been handed down were ''consistent with the rule of law'', which was why he and Lord Patrick Hodge would continue to work for the CFA. It was the latter half of last year when both judges participated in a CFA court case for the last time. In September last year, in the case concerning Leung Kwok-hung's snatching of documents in the Legislative Council, five CFA judges unanimously ruled that Leung had no immunity from prosecution. The non-permanent judge who participated in the trial was Lord Robert Reed.

The resignation of Lord Robert Reed and Lord Patrick Hodge came at a time when the UK Parliament was debating whether British judges should participate in judicial trials in Hong Kong. Lord Robert Reed said in a statement that the British government had always supported the presence of UK Supreme Court judges in Hong Kong's CFA as the ''fulfilment of the obligations undertaken by the [British] government towards Hong Kong'', which the British government thought was ''in the UK's national interests''. However, after the Hong Kong National Security Law came into effect, the British authorities' position changed. He concluded, in agreement with the government, that the judges of the UK Supreme Court could not continue to sit on Hong Kong courts ''without appearing to endorse an administration which has departed from values of political freedom, and freedom of expression''.

A system of non-permanent judges in the CFA can show the international community that Hong Kong continues to adhere to the common law system under ''One Country, Two Systems''. Over the past 20 years, the CFA has handled many complex cases, including the case concerning the right of abode in Hong Kong in the early days of the handover, the Congo case in which the Hong Kong court requested a Basic Law interpretation and some major criminal cases. Many judgments have been cited in other regions. Despite the fact that the CFA now lacks two serving British judges, the actual impact on its operations will be limited — but the possibility that the CFA's system of non-permanent judges will be weakened in the long run cannot be ruled out. The SAR government should have a stronger sense of urgency in different areas such as politics, the economy, finance and people's livelihood. It should be more forward-looking and far-sighted and consider matters from a security perspective more frequently.

明報社評 2022.4.1：大國博弈不擇手段 香港要有憂患意識

英國最高法院兩名在任法官擔任本港終審法院海外非常任法官的協議，隨着院長韋彥德及副院長賀知義辭任而打破。

一國兩制下，香港奉行普通法，終審法院有海外資深法官參與審訊，是本港司法制度一大特色。香港終審法院1997年成立，除了首席大法官和3名常任法官，還有十多名海外非常任法官，每次審訊都有一名外籍或非常任法官參與。1997年9月，英國上議院時任大法官艾偉儀與香港終院時任首席法官李國能協議，英國派兩名現任法官，擔任終院非常任法官。

2020年6月《港區國安法》實施，賀知義是在法例生效後半年，接受非常任法官任命。去年8月，即國安法生效一年多後，韋彥德發表聲明，提到一直密切關注香港情况，認為香港仍維持司法獨立，所作裁決亦符合法治，所以他與賀知義將續為終院工作。兩名法官最後一次參與終院案件審理，均在去年下半年。去年9月終院就梁國雄立法會搶文件案，5名法官一致裁定梁國雄無檢控豁免權，參與審理的非常任法官就是韋彥德。

韋彥德和賀知義辭職之際，英國國會正辯論英國法官應否參與本港司法審訊。韋彥德發聲明表示，英國政府過去一直支持最高法院在香港終院履行職務，認為這「符合英國利益」，惟自從港區國安法生效後，當局立場出現變化。他與英國政府取得共識，英國最高法院法官不能繼續在香港法院履職，原因是難以洗脫「為背棄參政及言論自由的政權背書的觀感」。

終院非常任法官制度可向國際社會展示，香港在一國兩制下，繼續貫徹實行普通法。廿多年來，終審法院處理過很多複雜案件，包括回歸初期的居港權案、本港法院提請釋法的剛果案，以至一些重大刑事案件，不少判辭皆獲其他地區引用。現在終院少了兩名英國在任法官，具體運作影響有限，惟不排除長遠削弱終院非常任法官制度。特區政府在政治、經濟、金融、民生等不同領域，要有更強憂患意識，思考問題要有前瞻性和預見性，多從安全角度考慮事情。

enter into sth：to begin sth or become involved in sth

obligation：sth which you must do because you have promised, because of a law, etc.

forward-looking：planning for the future; willing to consider modern ideas and methods

