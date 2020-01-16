John Larrysson's Column：W Words from Other Languages

// German / W words borrowed from Modern German have another problem. In German the W is pronounced with a V sound. In English these words are randomly pronounced either with a W sound or a V sound. The word wiener (a sausage) is pronounced with a W sound on its own, but a V sound in wiener schnitzel (breaded porkchop). Edelweiss (flower) and wunderkind (talented child) have a V sound. Waltz and wolfram (tungsten) have a W sound. Many W words borrowed from Modern German are unsettled and are pronounced with either a W or a V sound; these include rottweiler (dog), wurst, bratwurst and liverwurst (sausages).

The Dutch gave us bulwark (protective wall), coleslaw (salad) and wagon. Unlike in German these words are used without any confusion over pronunciation, which should be natural because Dutch and Old English are related dialects.

// The rest of the world / Exotic words with a W sound tended to be spelt with a W when English took them and added them to the language. Hong Kong English brought us wok, chow mein and godown. Words such as bungalow and shawl came from India. The Tupi people of Brazil, by way of the Portuguese, gave us the cashew nut. Many words were added, but were adapted into English and no problems happened to English by adding them.

