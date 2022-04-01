A Little English：An Interview with C

So I stepped in and there in front of me, large as life, was C—rotund, red and surprisingly aimiable.

''Ah, you seem surprised at how convivial I am — the soul of congeniality, that's me. I just adore crowds! I can't help being very sociable, you know.''

''That would explain how you managed to make close contact with so many so fast,'' I remarked politely.

''Can't agree with you more,'' chuckled C, its many spikes quivering. ''It's a gift — just comes naturally to some of us. You're nice and polite, quite a change from those fierce researchers breaking down my door and dragging me off for all types of experiments. What do you wish to know?''

''Well, I'd like to ask how you feel about being considered public enemy Number One, since you've caused such chaos.''

''I'm shocked, I'm mortified (極度尷尬、羞愧的),'' gasped C. ''Public enemy? That's slander (誹謗) ! Why I am a hard-working public servant! Day and night, my mission is to boost immunity for all. The only reason I have time to speak to you is because I have a little break between mutations. No fourteen day downtime for poor little me.''

''That's not how the public views your actions, unfortunately. So many deaths, such disruption to normal life — ''

''Excuse the interruption but that's a gross misinterpretation. Be fair and focus on the high survival rate instead. As for disruption, was your life really so normal before? The birds, beasts and wildlife didn't feel much disruption. In fact, most of them were thankful for a chance to recover from the relentless encroachment of human economic activity.''

Though I was forced to agree, I continued with my next question. ''Since you deliberately targeted us, we have no choice but to fight you with all the resources at our disposal. Do you deny that you are a mass murderer?''

''Ho ho ho!'' C laughed out loud. ''Are you serious? If I were a mass murderer, most of you would be dead by now. If anything, humans are the real killers — they kill each other, they slaughter other species, they poison the earth and of course, they try to kill me at every opportunity.''

Seeing I had no argument to counter this, C kindly suggested, ''Come on, live and let live is the best policy. The truth is, I never target anyone in particular. I'm so tiny I just get blown about and carried everywhere. I'm not the one booking all those flights and cruises. I'm not the one planning big dinner parties. Why should I get all the blame?''

I had to admit C had a point but I wasn't about to concede so easily. ''What about the terrible loss of lives among our senior citizens recently? Aren't you responsible?''

With a sigh, C explained, ''I'm not some bully who enjoys beating up the old and weak. The truth is this group was so well-protected, it took me over two years to get access to them. Yes, many got infected and many died, but it's an oversimplification to say it's all MY fault.''

Thinking of my dear granny who died recently, aged over a hundred, I muttered, ''What do you care, you don't have any family...''

Sadly shaking its cones, C responded quietly, ''No family? So who or what are you exterminating with all your disinfection measures?''

■Useful：VOCABULARY

(1) Amiable: friendly.

(2) Convivial:

enjoys wining, dining and company.

(3) Congenial:sociable

(4) To disrupt:

to cause a breakdown in existing order.

(5) To interrupt:

to cause a temporary stop or break, usually in speech.

■Something to：DISCUSS

How many diseases have been eradicated worldwide so far?

Based on your own experience of the past two years, what are the most effective ways of controlling infectious diseases?

̷̷ Text: A Lamb ̷

