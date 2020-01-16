名人教英文：To bite off more than one can chew 不自量力

烏娜：烏克蘭傳來的消息真可怕。

Jim: It is. I would never have expected to see such awful scenes in Europe.

吉姆：不錯，我從沒想過會看到歐洲出現這樣可怕的景况。

Una: Parts of some cities have been bombed flat. It's like something out of the Second World War.

烏娜：一些城市多處被炸得滿目瘡痍，就像第二次世界大戰的情景。

Jim: Yes, it's terrible. Who would have thought that Putin would have invaded Ukraine without any cause whatsoever?

吉姆：是的，真恐怖。誰會想到普京會無端入侵烏克蘭？

Una: It's just naked aggression. But the Ukrainians are putting up very stiff resistance to the Russians.

烏娜：這是赤裸裸的侵略。但烏克蘭力抗俄羅斯，非常頑強。

Jim: They are. I read somewhere that more than ten thousand Russians have been killed already.

吉姆：不錯。我讀到報道，說俄羅斯陣亡者至今已經有萬多人。

Una: Yes. Putin thought it would all be over in a few days, but it looks as if he's bitten off more than he can chew.

烏娜：是啊。普京原以為戰事不過幾天就會結束，但看來他不自量力。

Jim: Let's hope so.

吉姆：但願如此。◆

To bite off more than one can chew 直譯是「所咬下的，多於所能咀嚼的」。一八零零年代，美國人愛嚼菸草，會以菸草塊邀人共嘗，貪饞者所咬下的，或多於所能咀嚼的，於是有 Don't bite off more than you can chew 一語，勸人不要咬得太多。後來，to bite off more than one can chew 就常用來比喻「力有不逮而未知自量」，頗似廣東話所謂「眼闊肚窄」，例如：(1) He bit off more than he could chew when he agreed to finish the difficult task in three days (他答應三天內完成這艱巨的任務，但是力有不逮) 。(2) If you want to work efficiently, you must learn to bite off only what you can chew (要工作有成效，必須學會量力而為)。

̷̷ 作者︰古德明 ̷

作者簡介﹕專研中英文，著有時事評論、英語學習、散文等書籍。

(Criticisms on this page, if any, are aimed at pointing out the errors or defects of certain systems or policies with a view to rectifying or eradicating such errors or defects, as well as prompting improvement or remedy for them via lawful means. There is absolutely no intention of inciting hatred, discontent or hostility towards the government or other classes of the community.)