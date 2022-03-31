Editorial：A Clear Road Map to Attract Talent

It has been more than two years since the outbreak of the pandemic. Except for individuals eligible for exemption, non-Hong Kong residents from areas hardest hit by COVID are generally not allowed to visit Hong Kong. In the latter half of last year, the reopening of Hong Kong's border with the mainland was in sight. But loopholes in the prevention of imported cases triggered the fifth wave of the pandemic. In January this year, the government tightened the rules against imported cases and cancelled flights to Hong Kong from nine countries including the UK and the US according to the circuit breaker mechanism. Even Hong Kong residents in these countries were not allowed to return. Now that Hong Kong has fallen completely to the pandemic, imported cases are indeed negligible. Early last week, Chief Executive Carrie Lam unveiled a blueprint for relaxing social distancing measures. She also mentioned that flight bans on nine countries will be lifted from 1 April to make it easier for Hongkongers to return. Given the short incubation period of Omicron, the quarantine period in designated hotels for Hong Kong arrivals will be shortened from 14 days to 7 days.

However, what the authorities mean by ''straightening out the measure'' has been interpreted differently by different people. Those willing to spend money on travelling around the world have long wished to be on the move again. To them, the shortening of the quarantine period upon return to 7 days is an acceptable price to pay. The authorities had expected that about 2,000 people would return to Hong Kong after the lifting of flight bans. But it will be another matter if the new measure becomes a vehicle for outbound travel. If this is not the original intention of the measure, the authorities should closely monitor the changes in entry and exit statistics and the number of imported cases over the next two weeks, and examine whether the measure has had any impact on the prevention of imported cases. In the middle of last year, there was occasional news about foreign investors and businesses demanding that the Hong Kong government relax the rules against imported cases and threatening to relocate from Hong Kong. Under the new arrangement, the quarantine period for Hong Kong arrivals with a work visa will also be 7 days. This, together with the lifting of flight bans, has quite logically given foreign investors and the local industrial and commercial sectors to believe that this is the first step in the gradual relaxation of border restrictions on foreign countries.

Hong Kong is caught in a dilemma about whether to reopen the border with foreign countries or with mainland China. Either choice will come with sacrifices and losses. The government should consider the matter from the perspective of society's interests as a whole and spell out a road map for reopening the border as soon as possible. This will at least provide a clearer direction for Hong Kong's industrial, commercial, finance, and innovation and technology sectors eager to attract talent to Hong Kong.

明報社評 2022.3.31：通關說法左搖右擺 說清方向吸引人才

香港明天起取消英美9國禁飛令，打齊針香港居民或持有工作簽證者，入境檢疫期亦縮短至7天，特區政府強調這是理順港人返港安排，並非放寬外防輸入措施，外資和工商界看法卻頗不一樣，認為這是香港對外通關的一步；旅遊網站數據也顯示，最近離境航班搜尋量急增，反映不少港人打算利用檢疫期縮短外出旅行。

疫情爆發兩年多，除了個別豁免，疫情重災地區的非港人基本無法來港。去年下半年，香港與內地恢復通關在望，卻因外防輸入出現漏洞，引發第五波疫情。今年1月，政府收緊外防輸入規定，並根據熔斷機制，取消英美等9國來港航班，當地香港居民也不能返港。如今香港疫情全面淪陷，輸入個案確是「微不足道」。上周初，行政長官林鄭月娥公布放寬社交措施藍圖，另亦提到4月1日起解除9國禁飛令，方便港人返港，鑑於Omicron發病快，抵港人士指定酒店檢疫期將由14天縮短至7天。

不過當局的「理順措施」，對不同人卻有不同意義。部分願意花錢周遊列國的市民，盼望旅遊已久，返港檢疫期縮短至7天，在他們眼中是可以接受的代價。當局之前預料，解除禁飛令後約有2000人回港，可是如果新措施變成出外旅遊門徑，就是另一回事。倘若這不是措施本意，當局便應密切留意未來兩周出入境及輸入個案數字變化，審視措施對外防輸入有否影響。去年中，外資外商要求港府外防輸入鬆綁，威脅撤出等說法時有所聞。新安排下，持有工作簽證來港者，檢疫期同為7天，加上禁飛令取消，外資及本地工商界認為這是逐步對外放寬入境限制的第一步，亦屬合理。

對外對內通關兩難全，二擇其一必有犧牲損失，政府要以社會整體利益為考慮，早日交代通關路線圖，本地工商金融創科界想吸引人才來港，至少也有一個較清晰的物色方向。

■/ Glossary / 生字 /

negligible：of very little importance or size and not worth considering

vehicle (for sth)：sth that can be used to express your ideas or feelings, or as a way of achieving sth

give sb to believe sth：to make sb believe/understand sth

■英語社評聲檔：link.mingpao.com/53000.htm

