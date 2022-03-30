Editorial : Increase Transparency in Boosting Elderly Vaccination Rate

Hong Kong's daily death toll from COVID has been below 200 for five consecutive days. The city has registered a four-digit daily number of new infections for four days in a row, a significant fall from that during the pandemic's peak. Yet, as observed by the Centre for Health Protection, the figures remain high. Of the 7,358 people who died from COVID during the fifth wave of the pandemic, the vast majority were not fully vaccinated. 55% of the deceased were care home residents and 95% were aged 60 or above. To the elderly people who are of high risk, whether they have been vaccinated or not can easily become a matter of life or death.

At present, over 20% of seniors aged 70 or above are still unvaccinated; the equivalent of over 200,000 people. If only elderly people aged 80 or above were counted, the proportion of the unvaccinated will be even higher than 40%. According to the government's plan for returning to normality, if there is no significant resurgence of the pandemic, social distancing measures will be eased late next month. Experts believe that the pandemic will rebound by then, and the outbreak of a sixth wave of the pandemic will be very likely. In other words, the government must grasp the current window of opportunity that will last about one month and make an all-out effort to vaccinate the elderly population.

The Hong Kong Council of Social Service has recently joined hands with the medical sector to launch a door-to-door vaccination programme. The government also has two new tactics to boost the elderly vaccination rate. The first is to register the unvaccinated elderly or disabled people while they are homebound in buildings under compulsory testing orders. Once the lockdowns are completed, home vaccination will be arranged for them. The second is to set up an online registration platform for booking home vaccination services. At first, community organisations will help by making use of home visits or the distribution of supplies to collect the information of unvaccinated elderly people and registering them. The programme will be fully launched after the pilot stage.

The authorities have not given a firm and clear answer as to how many people are estimated to get vaccinated in this way or how long they will have to wait for home vaccination after registration. The authorities did not have a definite answer — they have only said that it will depend on how many healthcare workers will participate and the experience of the actual operation. That has inevitably raised concerns in society about whether the execution of the programme will deviate significantly from the expected goal yet again.

If the government is determined, it should set a time frame for home vaccination arrangements. For example, it can aim to complete the vaccination the day after the end of a lockdown or send people to administer home vaccination within three to five days following online registration. Then it can deploy the necessary manpower according to the target. Asking for support from the mainland should also be included in its consideration.

明報社評2022.3.30：提高長者谷針透明度 確保「針找人」幹出成績

第五波疫情雖由高峰回落，惟每日新增死亡人數仍是3位數，長者谷針依然刻不容緩。政府推出新措施，趁圍封大廈強檢，為樓宇內尚未打針的70歲或以上長者，安排上門接種，另外亦設立了上門打針網上登記平台，先由地區組織試用，稍後再全面推行。全港70歲或以上長者首針接種率約為七成，安老院舍首針率也只有五成。政府現在提出由「針等人」變為「針找人」，雖嫌太遲，但亡羊補牢總好過放棄作為，眼下最重要是確保行動有效目標必達。當局定下目標，年滿七旬長者首針率下月底達到九成，能否做到就連專家亦有疑慮，政府必須提高透明度，讓外界清晰知道上門接種及院舍谷針進展。

本港連續5天染疫死亡人數低於200，新增感染人數連續4天錄得4位數，較高峰期顯著下降，惟正如衛生防護中心所言，這仍屬於高水平。第五波疫情累計7358人離世，絕大部分皆無打齊針。疫下亡魂五成半是院舍院友，九成半是年齡60歲以上，對高危長者而言，有沒有打針，隨時是生死之別。

現時年滿七旬長者尚有兩成多未接種，相當於20多萬人；若只計年滿八旬長者，更有超過四成未打針。根據政府的復常部署，倘若疫情沒有重大反覆，下月底將放寬社交距離措施，專家相信屆時疫情會反彈，第六波疫情爆發機率甚大。換言之，政府必須把握眼前一個月左右的空檔期，全力填補長者打針缺口。

社聯與醫學界最近開展上門打針計劃，政府亦有兩項長者谷針新猷，一是趁圍封大廈強檢，為大廈內未打針者長者及殘疾人士登記，待圍封結束後上門為他們打針；二是設立上門打針網上登記平台，先由地區組織幫手，趁家訪或派發物資，收集未打針長者資料並做登記，試行階段過後，再全面實施。

對於預計有多少人接種、登記後要等多久才有人上門打針，當局沒有一個斬釘截鐵說法，僅說視乎參與醫護人手及實際運作經驗。外界難免擔心具體落實執行，會否又跟預期目標出現顯著落差。

政府如有決心，應該為上門打針安排，定下時間目標，例如圍封結束翌日完成接種、網上登記後3至5天內有人上門等，然後再根據目標，調動所需人力，包括考慮是否借助內援。

■Glossary

生字

test run : a test of how well sth new works, so that you can see if any changes are necessary

all-out : using or involving every possible effort and done in a very determined way

join hands (with sb) : to work together in doing sth