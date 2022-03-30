Common Nonsense：Uh-oh, Richard!

Without much cinematic reference, I must be forgiven that I don't watch the Williams sisters shine in tennis courts at all even after the release of King Richard (2021). I could only blame the title which inadvertently, if not necessarily, encourages me to believe that it's a contemporary rendition of Shakespeare's Richard III. The Bard is fiercely creative and eternally relevant. King Richard being a film even without ''III'' never prompts me to doubt he's not that villain Richard. And that King Richard I saw last time was incarnated by the wickedly brilliant Kevin Spacey. Spacey is unfailingly the evil and manipulative black hand, from the psychopath in Se7en (1995) to President Underwood in the Machiavellian House of Cards (2013-2018).

But wait a second! Will Smith as King Richard the villain? The Mr Good Fellow Will Smith? No way! He's one of the Hollywood saints whose stature could only be the very straight model of revered moral fibre. He's the never-give-up homeless father Chris Gardner in The Pursuit of Happiness (2006), the fearless fighter jet captain Steven Hiller destined to save our world in Independence Day (1996), the only surviving human with his legendary dog-soulmate Sam in the zombie-struck New York City in I Am Legend (2007) and, of course, one of the men in black responsible for the earthly management of our friendly aliens on earth in Men in Black (1997). Perhaps only in Hancock (2008) would he be slightly out of his screen character by drinking a lot more, swearing way more routinely and even eating meatballs with his bare hands, suiting his persona of an anti-hero type superhero (alas, his Sergeant Mike in Bad Boys (1995) is rough but just as rough as a cop!). Tenderly correct me if I'm wrong: Smith has never played a bad guy! He could only be tough, resolute, heroic and patriotic! The other Hollywood competing saints, though absolutely good and great guys, nevertheless have played the villain at least once. Denzel Washington was the very corrupt cop in Training Day (2001) (and recently he is Macbeth!). Tom Hanks was once the greedy Dr Henry Goose casting his poking eyes on others' gold in Cloud Atlas (2012). Even George Clooney in The Ides of March (2011) was ultimately a ruthless presidential candidate that the film title might be vaguely connecting with the conspirators in the assassination of Julius Caesar. Hats off to Smith who has just claimed the Oscar Best Actor Award for his role in King Richard, not King Richard III but Mr Richard Williams, the fatherly father of the Williams sisters, the tennis queens!

But, again, wait a second! Was he the same Smith who openly smacked Chris Rock, the comedian-cum-master-of-ceremony, live on stage before millions of unblinking eyes? Now, fellows, you must have been outrageously familiar with the scene of how Rock cracked a joke on Mrs Smith's hairstyle (the G.I. Jane look, the female skinhead) but that joke unfortunately didn't land on the Smiths as benignly funny. Seconds later, Smith, armed with his rage and grudge, went up the stage and threw his very single punch/slap/smack (depends on the resolution of the footage you're seeing) on Rock's cheek. Rock stayed cool with his toothy-bright white smile, not a finger rubbing his cheek, and exclaimed, ''Woooooooow Will Smith just smacked the shit out of me!'' Marvellous, marvellous! That was superb unscripted self-mockery to me! But that was only greeted by Smith's untamed roar, ''Keep my wife's name out of your fxxxing mouth!'' Smith seemed to have forgotten that he did laugh heartedly in the first place until his wife shot him with a disgusted look! Nevertheless gently Rock said, ''I'm going to...''

Smith, overtly emotional, delivered his acceptance speech later and announced that he's much inspired by the role he played in King Richard and Mr Richard Williams would be exactly the crazy father who was prepared to go the extra mile to protect his family! Tears rolled down his handsome face. Applauses heard from the audience. Well, excuse me, I'm afraid we don't have to go to war always on the pretext of protecting our beloved ones, though we may have heard that line of reasoning most recently.

Smith claimed himself to be a river and vessel of love to love and protect his beloved ones. ''Love will make you do crazy things!'' I'm not one of his audiences, unfortunately or otherwise.

D.H. Lawrence loves love, though he's also scared of love: ''The bond of love! What worse bondage can we conceive than the bond of love?''

Rita Moreno, the first Latina actress grabbing an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in 1962 for her role in West Side Story (the same award this year gone to Ariana DeBose who played the same role in the remake), fought much and broke much ceiling in earning her role notwithstanding all the racial adversities inflicted upon her. Up against so much injustice, she was determined not to thank anyone and just said these few words in her acceptance speech:

''I can't believe it! Good Lord! I leave you with that.'' Seven seconds in total only! Surely that must overpower the five minutes and more taken up by Smith.

■ by Lawrence Lau•劉偉聰

​Lawrence is a life debater who has to debate with his life. Being a barrister makes him a living while reading and writing gives him a life. Meet his cat 寅恪.

