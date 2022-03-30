名人教英文：心理「疫」境

第五波疫情自1月初爆發以來，市民每天接收海量資訊，難以集中注意力，變得「漫不經心地」(scattershot manner) 處理日常事項。Scattershot 是「毫無針對性」的意思。事實上，全港市民均「有意無意地」(wittingly or unwittingly) 忍受着「精神折磨」(mental torment)。

第一，作者指資訊多而亂，市民接收「不完整信息」(incomplete information)。Incomplete information 為經濟學常見用語，指「市場參與者不擁有經濟環境狀態的全部知識」，文章引伸指太多信息不為公眾所知，「加劇」(exacerbate) 心理壓力。作者說明其撰文意圖並非為了追究責任 (apportion blame)，而是為突顯信息上的不完整只會讓市民「忐忑」(left dangling)。Leave (someone) dangling/hanging是慣用語 (idiom)，形容「等待決定時的焦慮」。市民會「瘋狂猜想」(imaginations run amok)，繼而造成嚴重後果，例如瘋狂搶購物資。Run amok 是「狂亂、胡作非為」的意思，如 two dogs ran amok on the streets（兩隻狗在街上亂竄）。

第二，資訊不完整使抗疫前景不明朗，市民的疑問得不到明確解答，如「中央援港能否讓香港走出疫情的『窘境』(predicament)」、「生活何時能回復正常」等。Predicament 是「尷尬的處境」的意思，如financial predicament（經濟困境）。不確定性只會「導致」(breed) 不利影響，如「移民潮」(exodus of residents)。Exodus出自古希臘語exodos，原指「出路」，演變至今則指「大批人離開、退出」。

作者續指，香港現正處於「臨界點」(at a crossroads)，需沿着所選擇的路「扭轉乾坤」(get over the ''hump'')。Get over (something) 是片語動詞 (phrasal verb)，而 be over the hump 是慣用語 (idiom)，意思均為「渡過難關、恢復」。

文末，作者呼籲香港應「下定決心迎接挑戰」(steel ourselves to meet this moment)。Steel oneself 是慣用語 (idiom)，是「下決心做、狠下心」的意思，如 steel himself for the fight（為戰鬥做好準備）；meet this moment 是「順勢而為」的意思，亦作 rise to the moment，意思相若。若無法堅強面對困境，疫情後的香港將會變得軟弱，必須力挽狂瀾，以免為時已晚。

文︰葉劉淑儀

網址：www.savantas.org 或

www.reginaip.hk

電郵：iplau@reginaip.hk

