Editorial：COVID Death Toll is More Than a Number

In foreign countries, there are often some opponents of pandemic restrictions complaining about the authorities' ''exaggeration'' of death figures. But around the world, the most mainstream statistical method is still to include deceased people infected with COVID into the COVID death toll. One of the reasons is that when assessing the pandemic situation, it is better to err on the side of strictness rather than the opposite. There is also the need to factor in cases that have slipped under the radar. Health experts are more worried about underestimating the number of deaths caused by the pandemic than overestimating it. Official statistics from all parts of the world suggest that about 6.1 million people have died of COVID around the globe. However, the Economist's mathematical model estimates a 95% chance that the real number of deaths is between 14 million and 24.5 million.

Omicron has a lower death rate than the previous viral strains. However, it is still highly debatable whether it is comparable to influenza. First, the statistical method for counting deaths from influenza is no less complicated than that for COVID. In Hong Kong, the Department of Health mainly relies on cooperation between public and private hospitals and adopts a relatively loose definition to monitor ''influenza-related'' cases that require ICU admission or result in death. It is conceivable that during the flu season, many people with mild symptoms simply take some over-the-counter medicines and rest at home. It is almost impossible to grasp the actual number of infections, and the mortality rate must be calculated with other models. Over ten years ago, HKU scholars published a study that estimated that the mortality rate of influenza-related cardiopulmonary diseases among middle-aged people aged 40 to 65 in Hong Kong was 0.007% (73 deaths per million people). The mortality rate was 0.1% only for elderly people aged over 65.

It is common to use the concept of so-called ''excess mortality'', i.e., the comparison with the mortality under ''normal conditions'', to grasp the death rate of a specific disease. According to a research report, figures reported to the government show that Omicron's mortality rate in Japan is about 0.13%. In comparison, before the pandemic, the mortality rate of influenza in Japan calculated using the ''excess mortality'' concept ranges between 0.01% and 0.05%. In other words, Omicron's death rate is at least more than twice that of the flu, and possibly more than 10 times as high at most. No doubt these findings can only serve as a point of reference for Hong Kong. Still, they illustrate the complexity of calculating the mortality rate of COVID and comparing it with influenza-related figures. All this can be left to experts to study in detail in the future. What society as a whole needs to do now is to pay proper regard to the pandemic. It must not underestimate or downplay the pandemic or find excuses for ''lying flat''. As Gabriel Leung Cheuk-wai has said, the death toll of the pandemic is not a ''stone cold'' number. The government, the HA and experts must give top priority to saving lives and reducing deaths.

明報社評 2022.3.29：疫下亡魂非冷冰數字 疫情仍慘烈不能躺平

第五波疫情感染人數太多，早已無法準確計算，最近行政長官和一些專家皆稱，由於感染人數多於官方數字，實際死亡率應與官方公布不同，有專家認為只比流感死亡率略高，醫管局更稱，分析顯示三至四成感染者死因與新冠病毒無直接關係。

在外國，常有一些反對控疫措施的人，投訴當局「誇大」死亡數字，然而放眼世界，最主流的統計方法，仍然是將感染了新冠病毒的病殁者，歸入疫下亡魂之列，原因之一是疫情評估寧嚴勿寬，同時亦要考慮漏網個案的存在。比起高估染疫死亡人數，衛生專家更擔心是低估數字。若按各地官方統計，全球死於新冠疫情約為610萬，但根據《經濟學人》的模型推算，真正死亡人數有95%機率介乎1400萬至2450萬。

Omicron死亡率比之前的病毒株低，但是否可以跟流感相提並論，仍有很多爭論。首先，流感死亡數字統計，複雜程度不比新冠病毒低。在香港，衛生署主要靠公私營醫院合作，採取相對寬鬆定義，監測「與流感相關」需要入住深切治療部或死亡的個案。可以想像，每逢流感季節，很多輕症者都是吃些成藥在家休息便算，要掌握實際感染人數近乎不可能，死亡率必須用其他模型計算。10多年前，港大學者曾發表研究，估算香港40至65歲中年人流感相關心肺功能病死亡率為0.007％（每百萬人有73人），65歲以上長者才是0.1%。

以所謂「超額死亡」（excess mortality）概念，透過比較「正常狀態」去掌握某種病症致死情况，是一個常用方法。一份研究報告指出，根據呈報數字，Omicron在日本的死亡率約為0.13%，相比之下，以「超額死亡」概念計算疫前日本的流感死亡率，介乎0.01%至0.05%。換言之，Omicron死亡率起碼是流感的兩倍多，最多有可能超過10倍。當然，對香港而言，這也只是參考數字，但卻在在說明新冠疫情死亡率以及與流感數字比對的複雜性。凡此種種，可留待專家日後詳細研究，現在社會上下需要的是正視疫情，切勿低估或淡化疫情，為「躺平」找藉口。正如梁卓偉所說，疫情死亡人數不是冷冰冰的數字，政府、醫管局和專家都要以拯救人命、減少死亡為最優先。

/ Glossary / 生字 /

factor sth in：to include a particular fact or situation when you are thinking about or planning sth

downplay：to try to make sth seem less important than it really is

stone cold：very or completely cold

■英語社評聲檔：link.mingpao.com/53000.htm

(Criticisms on this page, if any, are aimed at pointing out the errors or defects of certain systems or policies with a view to rectifying or eradicating such errors or defects, as well as prompting improvement or remedy for them via lawful means. There is absolutely no intention of inciting hatred, discontent or hostility towards the government or other classes of the community.)