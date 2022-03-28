Editorial：China-India Relations Amid Russia's Invasion of Ukraine

The US has repeatedly demanded that China condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine. US President Joe Biden took the initiative to call Chinese President Xi Jinping, directly making the related requests and ''warning'' China not to provide Russia with material support or it would face serious consequences. At the G7 summit, leaders of many European countries also said that China had a significant bearing on the effectiveness of sanctions, adding that China must join in with the sanctioning. Biden even stated that the conflict between Western countries and Russia was a battle between freedom and autocracy, saying that China would be standing on the side of autocracy if it did not participate in sanctions against Russia.

Also under pressure is India. While the US has shown a more moderate tone and attitude towards India, Biden has nevertheless bluntly criticised India for its ''somewhat shaky'' attitude towards the issue of Russia. What Biden was saying was that India, as a member of the four-nation alliance in the Indo-Pacific region, has not acted in alignment with the other three nations, namely the US, Australia and Japan. During a stopover in India when travelling to Europe for the G7 meeting, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida promised to increase investments and aid to India, trying to draw India closer to the West.

India has abstained from voting on three UN resolutions on the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Two resolutions were spearheaded by Western countries to condemn Russia, while the other one was drafted by Russia to call for humanitarian aid to Ukraine but did not mention the fact that Russia started the war against Ukraine. By abstaining from voting, India was trying not to appease or displease either side.

China also abstained from voting on the two UN resolutions condemning Russia alongside other 35 and 38 countries respectively. In the Security Council of 15 member states, India did not express support for the humanitarian resolution proposed by Russia. Although China voted in favour, the resolution did not go through eventually. China has had a very tense relationship with India over border disputes in recent years. But on that rare occasion, it adopted the same stance as India on the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

After Foreign Minister Wang Yi attended the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation meeting in Pakistan, it was originally rumoured that he would fly directly from Pakistan to India. Later, he ''suddenly'' added a visit to Afghanistan before heading to India for a work visit. However, some analysts believe that Wang Yi's visit to India failed to achieve results in improving bilateral relations, while some said that China and India would join forces to resist the US. The former view is superficial, while the latter is exaggeration. The China-India bilateral relationship is a competitive one between two similar countries. Both are developing countries with large populations and ancient civilizations, and they are located in the same region. Long-term comparisons in various aspects are inevitable, not to mention the fact that India was defeated by China in the border dispute in 1962 on top of the recent recurrence of border disputes. The improvement of their relations cannot be achieved overnight, much less in an ''impromptu'' meeting.

明報社評 2022.3.28：美歐非友即敵施壓 中印抱團取暖避險

俄烏戰爭已經持續一個月，美歐對俄羅斯制裁不斷升級。

美國多次要求中國譴責俄羅斯侵略烏克蘭，總統拜登主動打電話跟習近平主席通話，直接提出了相關要求，也「警告」中國不得給俄羅斯提供物質支持，否則將要承擔嚴重後果。G7峰會上，歐洲多國領導人也表示，制裁成效高低，中國的影響很大，中國必須加入制裁行列。拜登更加表示，西方國家跟俄羅斯的矛盾，是自由與獨裁之爭，中國不參與制裁俄羅斯就是站在獨裁一方。

同樣備受壓力的還有印度，雖然美國在語氣和態度上表現得較為溫和，但拜登還是直截了當批評印度在對待俄羅斯問題上，「態度有些動搖（somewhat shaky）」。拜登上述言論，是指印度作為印太地區四國聯盟的一員，行動上跟美國、澳洲和日本其他三國不一致。日本首相岸田文雄取道印度去歐洲出席G7會議時，承諾給印度增加投資和援助，誘使印度向西方靠攏。

印度在聯合國3次有關俄烏衝突的議案，都投了棄權票。兩次是西方國家牽頭動議譴責俄羅斯，另一次是俄羅斯草擬議案，呼籲提供人道援助給烏克蘭，但沒有提到俄羅斯對烏克蘭發動戰爭，印度的棄權票，是對兩方都不討好也不得罪。

中國同樣在聯合國兩次譴責俄羅斯議案中，分別跟其他35和38個國家一樣投了棄權票，在安理會15個成員國中，印度不支持俄羅斯提出的人道議案，雖然中國投了贊成票，但最終俄羅斯議案還是沒有通過。中國近年因為邊界糾紛跟印度關係十分緊張，但這次難得在對待俄烏衝突問題上，採取一致的立場。

外長王毅在巴基斯坦出席伊斯蘭合作組織會議後，原來傳出直接從巴基斯坦直飛印度，後來「突然」加插訪問阿富汗，再去印度進行工作訪問。然而，有分析認為，王毅訪問印度，未能就改善雙邊關係取得成果，又或者說中印兩國將會聯手抗美。前者是只看問題的邊緣，後者是誇誇其談。中印雙邊關係是兩國處於同質競爭狀態，都是發展中人口大國與文明古國，共處於同一地區，長期在各方面比併不可避免，更何况印度在1962年邊界糾紛是中國的手下敗將，加上近期邊界糾紛再起，改善關係不可能一蹴而就，更不可能在一次「臨時」安排的會議上取得成果。

■/ Glossary 生字 /

bearing：the way in which sth is related to sth or influences it

stopover：a short stay somewhere between two parts of a journey

spearhead：to begin an activity or lead an attack against sb/sth

■英語社評聲檔：link.mingpao.com/53000.htm

(Criticisms on this page, if any, are aimed at pointing out the errors or defects of certain systems or policies with a view to rectifying or eradicating such errors or defects, as well as prompting improvement or remedy for them via lawful means. There is absolutely no intention of inciting hatred, discontent or hostility towards the government or other classes of the community.)