Mona's Musings：COVID-crippled?

Nevertheless, he used to act with a conviviality that felt out of place in the soul-sucking work environment. He owed it to regular swimming sessions after work.

''I get to meet my friends and take care of my health,'' he laughed. ''At our age, we prioritise health before anything else.'' As a frequent swimmer myself, I can empathise with the health and mental benefits regular exercise brings.

Since the pools were closed again because of the fifth wave of COVID, my doorman friend withered. Dull, unanimated and weary, he now fits perfectly into the dim and crammed frame of his workplace, forming a grim picture that signals illness.

''I wonder if the government would reimburse my monthly subscription to the pool,'' he lamented. ''Actually, I may be dead already by the time they work it out.''

Across the city, sports and public facilities are stringently locked down to avoid crowds from gathering. Swings are pathetically wrapped and twisted as if guillotined. Slides are fenced off with determination. Plastic banners dance across empty football pitches, replacing the youthful energy that used to permeate the venues. Without substantial research that shows the risk of public leisure facilities spreading COVID, such measures seem to resemble the previous citywide panic buying.

As far as we know, the only thing that would cure a COVID patient is one's immune system. Don't get me wrong — I am all for vaccination that will help alleviate symptoms. But ultimately, it is one's immune system that mobilises forces to expel the viral intruders. By force-stopping all the public leisure facilities, we might have paralysed those committed to preparing themselves physically and mentally against the virus.

