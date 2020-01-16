Idiom Magic：THINK AHEAD 思考將來; 未雨綢繆

【明報專訊】There's a lot of excitement down at Frog Bend. Usually it's just a quiet place with a bunch of frogs croaking (青蛙呱呱地叫) in the mud, but Elwood has called in a tailor (裁縫) and is being measured for a suit. ''I'm thinking ahead to the time when a lovely girl comes along and kisses me,'' he announced (宣布). Wow, that's truly thinking ahead! ''By the way, think ahead refers to giving thought to something in the future,'' Elwood smiled.