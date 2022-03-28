Culture Express：Genius Genesis?

Since cinemas are off-limits, I had been digging into a pile of old movies when I came upon Genius (2016). The good ol' tale of literary creation wasn't a glaring disaster, but this was only because of its meagreness. Based on Max Perkins: Editor of Genius, a biography of austere editor Max Perkins and untamed novelist Thomas Wolfe, the film merely glazed the surface of what was in fact a rich story (ironically I have to do the same here too).

Many have picked holes in Jude Law's over-the-top, clamorous portrayal of Wolfe, but the biggest hole of all is the lack of authenticity. Wolfe set out to capture life's 'greatness', but the process of his creation was over-romanticised and compressed into a montage of furious scribbling, late-night arguments about syllables over whisky glasses that were mostly confined to indoor sets dunked in sepia. All this culminates in an improbable depiction of the era; when Wolfe brings Perkins to a night club to learn the 'music of life', striding over to working girls who seem too happy to see two white men waltzing around.

A tale of editing has at last, edited out too much of its own story. As it left me in a sea of manuscripts, I wondered if the film was a great satirical act or a case of dramatic irony, for it was all too similar to Wolfe's prose itself — overflowing and ostentatious. If that's what it was, maybe that's where the genius is.

