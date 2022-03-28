Editorial：A Tale of Two Cities

At the end of last year, Omicron emerged and took the world by storm within just a few months. It spread from South Africa to Europe and the US before wreaking havoc in East Asia, and now it is hitting Europe and the US again. More than two years into the global pandemic, the overall performance of East Asia's anti-epidemic efforts has been quite commendable. However, in this wave of the pandemic, both Hong Kong and South Korea have been completely defeated. In South Korea, more than 350,000 new infections were reported in a day, and the single-day death toll is fast approaching 400. In a similar situation to that of Hong Kong, the country's healthcare system is overwhelmed, and so are crematoriums. In contrast, the two sides of the Taiwan Strait have insisted on the zero-COVID strategy. Although they have been under pressure in recent months, they have been holding up quite well in general. As for Singapore, which has gone down the path of coexistence with the virus, it is another bright spot in the region's fight against COVID.

During the British colonial era, Singapore and Hong Kong were both outposts for Britain to advance its economic interests in Asia. With Hong Kong's handover and the rise of China, Hong Kong has gradually become China's bridgehead to the world, while the mainland is the cornerstone of Hong Kong's economy. In contrast, Singapore has no such support and needs to cooperate with Europe and the US economically. Although Hong Kong and Singapore are both Asian financial centres, their positions in the global economic system are different. Therefore, Hong Kong should reopen its borders with the mainland first, while it is very natural for Singapore to reopen its borders with Europe and the US first. The Singapore government proposed a road map for coexistence as early as last June, which was a strategic choice to align the nation with the return to normal amid the pandemic in Europe and the US. It is precisely because the Singapore authorities understand the difficulty of ''coexistence without succumbing to the virus'' that they have been so cautious.

Singapore initially expected to successfully achieve coexistence with the virus within three months, but it did not turn out to be that easy in reality. After autumn arrived, Singaporeans saw a surge in the number of COVID cases, and they grew restless. The Singapore government tried to soothe their anxiety. Instead of pressing ahead with policies rashly just because of setbacks, it chose to adjust the strictness of pandemic restrictions according to the changes in the pandemic in a timely manner. It took nine months for Singapore to succeed in coexisting with the virus without succumbing to it. According to Lee Hsien Loong, this is because the vast majority of citizens have received three doses of vaccine, the healthcare system has weathered the storm, and herd immunity has become stronger after this wave of the pandemic. All parties know very well how well Hong Kong meets these three conditions. Although the anti-epidemic modes of the mainland and Singapore are different, the key to their success equally lies in the authorities' high efficiency, goal-oriented policies, and the fact that they can walk the talk. The failure of Hong Kong's anti-epidemic fight is not an issue of different modes, but a problem with governance capabilities. The fifth wave of the pandemic still hasn't been sorted out. In any case, the SAR government must work hard to raise its governance standards.

明報社評 2022.3.25：星港抗疫榮辱互見 關鍵在於治理能力

香港仍在疫海苦苦掙扎，反觀昔日「亞洲四小龍」之一的新加坡，「與病毒共存」表現出色，下周二起將顯著放寬防疫措施。星港兩地抗疫表現值得深入比較，但若簡化為清零還是共存的模式對比，必然流於偏頗，淪為意識形態爭論。

Omicron去年底發現，短短數月席捲全球，由南非蔓延到歐美，之後輪到東亞重災，現在又再衝擊歐美。疫情大流行兩年有餘，東亞抗疫整體表現一直甚獲肯定，但在這一波疫情中，香港與韓國皆一敗塗地。韓國一天新增超過35萬宗感染，單日死亡直逼400，醫療系統不勝負荷，火葬場應接不暇，情况與香港近似。相比之下，海峽兩岸堅持清零，近月抗疫雖有壓力，大致算是守住，至於走共存路線的新加坡，則是區內另一抗疫亮點。

英國殖民時代，星港兩地同為英國在亞洲伸張經濟利益的前哨，隨着香港回歸以及中國壯大，香港角色漸漸變成國家對外橋頭堡，內地則是香港經濟的後盾，相比之下，新加坡沒有這樣的靠山，經濟上需要配合歐美。港星雖然同為亞洲金融中心，但在世界經濟體系中的位置不同，所以香港應該先跟內地通關，至於星洲則很自然先求與歐美通關。新加坡政府早於去年6月即提出共存路線圖，便是配合歐美疫下復常而為，這是戰略選擇。正因為星洲當局明白「不敗下共存」之路很難，所以一直小心翼翼。

新加坡最初預期3個月成功落實共存，現實發現並非這麼容易，入秋後國民見到感染數字暴增，人心不安，新加坡政府設法安撫國民，沒有因為推進不順就操之過急，而是因應疫情，適時收放防疫措施，花了9個月，走出「不敗下共存」之路，根據李顯龍說法，這是因為絕大部分國民已打三針、醫療系統挺過難關，以及經過此波疫情後群體免疫力更強。這3個條件，香港符合了多少，各方心裏有數。內地與新加坡抗疫模式雖然不同，但成功之道同樣在於當局行事高效、目標為本、說到做到。香港抗疫失敗，不是模式問題，而是治理能力出問題。第五波疫情仍待收拾，無論如何，特區政府必須在良政善治方面痛下工夫。

■/ Glossary / 生字 /

commendable：deserving praise and approval

bridgehead：a good position from which to make progress

cornerstone：the most important part of sth that the rest depends on

