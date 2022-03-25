Coming Up for Air：The Longest Walk

When I was Charlie's age, growing up in the United States, I had the notion that there was something called the 'American Dream'. Back then, it meant the dream of being who you wanted to be. A baseball player. The President of the United States. An astronaut. A scientist. An actor. No dream was too big or too distant. 'Dream big or go home' might have been the prevailing sentiment in those days.

Things are different today, of course. People rarely speak about the 'American Dream' in such grand terms, if they have anything to say about it at all. When the topic does come up in conversation, it might be accompanied by an eye roll, a dismissive chuckle or a shrug of the shoulders. 'The American Dream? Ha! Good luck with that!' It is the kind of deflating, empty reaction that often accompanies talk of the other great 'American Dream' whose realisation seems as distant as ever: the one espoused by Dr. King of racial justice and equality.

Since moving back to the United States I have experienced a sense of nostalgia that I did not expect to experience. The community in which I am now living is reminiscent of the one in Queens that was my home for the first five, six years of my life, until my parents did what many first- generation immigrants do in the U.S. once they can: decamp for the suburbs.

There is a modest charm about everything where I am. The houses are mostly of older mid-century stock, roomy yet compact with few alterations to their original features and adornments. Birdhouses are a common sight as are flagpoles and symbols of prior military service. Lawns are mowed but not manicured so that they creep onto uneven sidewalks. It is a place where one can imagine spending one's entire life.

This surprise feeling of nostalgia also finds a source in the time I spent living in Atlanta, Georgia, right before I moved to Hong Kong. For all its modest charm, a large swath of the city in which we live has seen better days, like in Atlanta. Not from benign neglect or an inability of the community to keep up with the usual wear and tear of old age but from a prolonged starvation, a kind of famine if you will, where an entire neighborhood is on life support, not for lack of food, but lack of resources, care and hope.

But back to Charlie and the 'American Dream'. I thought a bit about how to answer his question before I responded. Of course, I considered taking the easy way out and telling him some version of what I was once taught; you know, dream big, be all you can be, etc., etc. I didn't though, in part, because I knew Charlie wouldn't buy it. I also avoided the cynical response of 'There is no such thing as the American Dream. Never was. Never will be.'

Yet, at the end, I punted anyway, and gave Charlie another variation of a stock answer: something along the lines of 'Well, the American Dream means that if you work hard and play by the rules then you'll be able to live a stable, comfortable life, raise a family, send your kids to college, and maybe even retire.'

We know, of course, that there is nothing exclusively American about any of that. Other countries around the world do just as good a job of taking care of their own people so as to give them the best possible chance of attaining those life goals. Also, for all the people who do find the pot of gold at the end of the 'American Dream' rainbow, there are many more who do not, whose voices and stories we do not hear.

Maybe the problem was not with my answer but with the whole exchange. If you get a stock question, you give a stock answer. And I fell for it, hook, line, and sinker. Even so, I could have done better. I could have given Charlie a different, perhaps more honest, canned reply when he asked me about the 'American Dream' during our walk. I could have just told him: 'The American Dream? You're looking at it.'

■ by Albert Wan

​Albert is the co‑founder and proprietor of Bleak House Books, an English language bookstore in San Po Kong.

(Email: albert@bleakhousebooks.com.hk)

