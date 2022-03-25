名人教英文：Give the game away 泄露秘密

崔克茜：看來你父親喜歡扮作聖誕老人，送禮物給外孫。

Meg: Oh yes he did. He's been doing it since they were toddlers. He puts on a big white beard and a long red gown and hat and really looks the part.

梅格：不錯，孩子還在學步時他已經開始這樣做。他戴上白色大鬍子，穿上紅色長袍，加上一頂紅帽，看起來真的很像。

Trixie: Did they all believe it was really Father Christmas?

崔克茜：孩子都相信是真的聖誕老人嗎？

Meg: Well Nell and John did.

梅格：內爾和約翰都相信。

Trixie: They're still young enough for that, aren't they. But what about Vicky?

崔克茜：他們年紀小，還會相信有聖誕老人，但維琪呢？

Meg: She didn't. But it wasn't so much because she's a bit older. She spotted something.

梅格：她可不信。但這不是因為她年紀大一點，而是因為留意到一件事。

Trixie: Oh, what was that?

崔克茜：哦，什麼事？

Meg: Well, she came to me later and said, 'That was grandad wasn't it?', so I asked her why she thought that. And she said, 'Because he was wearing grandad's slippers'.

梅格：她其後找我說：「那是爺爺吧？」我於是問她為什麼這麼想。她說：「因為他穿著爺爺的拖鞋。」

Trixie: Ah, so the slippers gave the game away. What a shame! You should get grandad some Father Christmas boots for next year.

崔克茜：啊，原來是拖鞋泄露了秘密，真可惜。明年你該給爺爺買一雙聖誕老人的靴子。◆

片語動詞 (phrasal verb) to give away 有「暴露」、「使露出馬腳」、「出賣」等意思，例如：(1))The spy's German accent gave his identity away (那間諜的德國口音暴露了他的身分) 。(2) He seeks to take his revenge on a fellow gangster for giving him away to the police ten years ago (他十年前被一個黑幫兄弟出賣給警方，因此有心報復) 。To give the game/show away 是成語，指泄露秘密，不論是有意或無意。例如：You must look serious, otherwise you will give the game/show away (你必須一臉認真，否則事情就會敗露) 。

̷̷ 作者︰古德明 ̷

作者簡介﹕專研中英文，著有時事評論、英語學習、散文等書籍。

(Criticisms on this page, if any, are aimed at pointing out the errors or defects of certain systems or policies with a view to rectifying or eradicating such errors or defects, as well as prompting improvement or remedy for them via lawful means. There is absolutely no intention of inciting hatred, discontent or hostility towards the government or other classes of the community.)