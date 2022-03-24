Editorial：Draw Road Map for Border Reopening

As confirmed by the Department of Health, the fifth wave of the pandemic has infected over 1.07 million people. Meanwhile, the HKU epidemiological model estimates that the actual number of infections could be as high as 4.4 million. Carrie Lam said yesterday that while experts' calculations serve as a point of reference, the reality is far more complicated than mathematical models, and policymaking cannot be based purely on models of speculation. Then what exactly is the authorities' current basis for understanding the pandemic situation accurately and formulating policies? Since the authorities allowed citizens to take the initiative to report positive rapid test results, the figures from the Department of Health have not been able to accurately reflect the situation of community transmission anymore — since many people did not report their results or perhaps many asymptomatic patients did not get tested. Some experts cited what has happened overseas to assume that ''every known infected person implies the existence of three to four unknown infected people'', which formed the basis for their rough prediction. The epidemiological model is already quite rigorous to some extent. The government often says that fighting COVID must be ''fast, ruthless, and accurate''. Yet, having witnessed the situation in recent months, the public is wondering how ''accurate'' the government's response has been.

It is true that the number of infections announced by the Department of Health has been falling gradually. This, together with the results of sewage testing conducted by the government and the infection rates reported in areas under compulsory testing orders, all point to a decline in the fifth wave of the pandemic. However, to grasp the pandemic situation more comprehensively, compulsory universal testing will definitely offer much more accurate findings. Of course, if the SAR government intends to follow the example of Europe and the US and coexist with COVID, it does not need to have completely accurate infection figures. Data good enough for judging whether there is a new wave of the pandemic will suffice, as monitoring the hospitalisation rate and death rate may be even more important. But the SAR government has recently been talking and acting in a way that often makes people confused about what it wants to do about issues such as compulsory universal testing, zero COVID, or coexistence with the virus.

The global pandemic is not over yet, and the future developments are unpredictable. Concluding whether it is wiser to insist on zero COVID or coexist with the virus should be a task left to scholars and historians in the future. But for Hong Kong today, the choice between zero COVID and coexistence is by no means a mere debate between different models. It is linked to the question of which should be the first region for Hong Kong to reopen its borders with, which directly affects different stakeholders. To choose zero COVID is to reopen the borders with the mainland first. The immediate beneficiaries will include cross-border families, those who often travel northward on business trips and merchants with a business on the mainland. The tourism, retail and catering industries support the livelihood of many middle- and lower-class families. Reopening the borders with the mainland first and bringing back mainland visitors, who account for an overwhelming proportion of visitors to Hong Kong, will hugely benefit people's livelihood and employment. To choose coexistence is to reopen the borders with foreign countries first. The immediate beneficiaries will be multinational companies and the business and financial sectors that have close ties with foreign companies. It will also bring a lot of convenience to middle-class people who often travel, go on business trips or visit relatives by plane. If the government believes that it has already made clear the priority for border reopening, it should come up with a specific road map to prove that it walks the talk.

明報社評 2022.3.24：港府不提路線圖 通關內地似口號

香港面對先與哪方通關的抉擇，行政長官林鄭月娥昨天申明，與內地通關仍是政府「首要工作」，可是對於議員要求訂出通關路線圖，林鄭僅表示有待疫情穩定，再按內地所提條件推行，現在難有時間表。

第五波疫情，衛生署確認感染人數逾107萬，港大流行病學模型則推算，實際感染數字可能多達440萬。林鄭昨天表示，專家的推算有參考價值，但現實情况遠比數學模型複雜，不可純粹靠模型推測去制訂政策。然則現在當局究竟是根據什麼，去準確掌握疫情、制訂政策？自從當局容許市民自行呈報快速測試陽性結果後，由於很多人無呈報，又或無症狀無檢測，衛生署的數字，已無法準確反映社區傳播情况。有專家根據外國經驗，假設「每1名已知感染者背後有3、4名未知的染疫者」，從而做粗略估計，流行病學模型某程度已較為嚴謹。政府常言抗疫要「快、狠、準」，市民看了近月情况，倒想知道這個「準」字從何說起。

誠然，衛生署感染數字徐徐下降，加上政府所做的污水檢測，以及圍封強檢發現感染比例，皆指向第五波疫情有所回落，不過若要全面掌握疫情，全民強檢必然精準得多。當然，如果特區政府打算仿效歐美與病毒共存，對於感染數字的掌握，確實毋須太精準，足以判斷是否出現新一波疫情便已足夠，入院率和死亡率等也許更重要。可是最近特區政府對於全民強檢、清零或共存等問題，不論言或行，經常令人搞不清當局想怎樣。

全球疫情未完，未來轉折難料，清零與共存孰更明智，留待日後學者史家下定論，但對於當下香港，清零或共存絕非單純模式之爭，而是跟先與誰通關掛鈎，直接影響不同持份者。選清零就是先與內地通關，即時受惠者包括跨境家庭、常要北上公幹者，以及在內地有生意的商人；旅遊零售飲食業養活很多中下層家庭，先與內地通關、佔訪港旅客絕大多數的內地客恢復來港，對民生就業幫助很大。選擇共存就是先與外地通關，即時受惠是跨國企業、與外資關係密切的工商界及金融界；較常搭乘飛機遠遊、做生意或探親的中產人士，也會方便不少。政府若認為已說清楚通關優次，就應拿出具體路線圖，證明當局表裏如一，不是講一套做一套。

■/ Glossary / 生字 /

speculation：the act of forming opinions about what has happened or what might happen without knowing all the facts

beneficiary：a person who gains as a result of sth

walk the talk：to put your words into action; showing that you mean what you say

