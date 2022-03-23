Editorial : HK at a Crossroads : Zero COVID or Coexistence

Hong Kong's daily number of new infections has stayed below 20,000 for four days in a row, while the daily death toll has remained at a high level of over 200. The HKU Faculty of Medicine estimates that currently, around 4.4 million people in Hong Kong have already been infected with COVID-19. Most of them are recovering or have recovered. Although the fifth wave of the pandemic is showing signs of levelling off, in view of the current situation, a resurgence in the form of a sixth wave is only a matter of time and scale. It is extremely wrong to think that "lying flat" is acceptable.

The government has announced that it will lift flight bans and ease inbound travel restrictions starting next month, relax social distancing measures from late April and suspend compulsory universal testing. Chief Executive Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor has denied that the government has chosen to coexist with the virus, stressing that it is still not fully clear which anti-epidemic model will be adopted in the city. However, it is indeed necessary for the government to explain clearly now its decision between zero COVID and coexistence, and whether it will reopen the city's borders with the mainland or foreign countries first.

Government expert advisor Gabriel Leung Cheuk-wai predicts that, without the influence of other factors, the daily number of new infections will be in three-digits on 21 April, the starting date for the first phase of easing social distancing measures. But the problem is that if the city goes for relaxing its social distancing measures without first achieving zero COVID in the community, the pandemic will definitely rebound. A sixth wave of the pandemic is likely to surface in late April or early May. The HKU epidemiological model projects that, if the government goes ahead with its plans of easing social distancing measures as announced this week, the sixth wave of the pandemic may peak in early June, with a total of an extra 2.2 million infections.

Leung believes that right now, Hong Kong has to decide on its future path in the anti-epidemic fight. If it opts for zero COVID, the prevention of imported cases will have to be even stricter than before, and compulsory universal testing will have to be conducted when the daily number of new cases drops to three digits. Choosing coexistence, or "starting to treat COVID as an endemic disease", will necessitate boosting the vaccination rate and strengthening the city's capacity of treating patients to "reduce severe cases; reduce deaths; reduce the burden on the healthcare system". Compared with the zero-COVID strategy, coexisting with the virus now will mean having to face a string of unknowns, including the death rates of new variants. Dynamic zero COVID and well-controlled coexistence with the virus are in fact both difficult paths to pursue. Now that Hong Kong already has the full support of the mainland, it should stick to executing compulsory universal testing and zero COVID at this stage.

明報社評2022.3.23：抗疫面臨關鍵抉擇 清零共存要說清楚

政府打算下月底開始分階段放寬社交距離措施，小學亦將恢復面授課堂，疫情很有可能反彈，港大流行病學模型推算，香港將迎來第六波疫情，若按現時政府處理方式，預料新一波疫情將再多220萬人感染，約1500人死亡。疫情發展變數多，唯一可以肯定的是，下一波疫情必然會來，當局現在就要設想如何應付。由現在到下月底放鬆社交措施之前，將是第五波疫情回落期，清零還是共存，先與內地還是外地通關，抉擇時刻已至，特區政府必須直面問題，早日指明方向。

本港新增感染數字，連續第四天少於2萬宗，至於新增死亡人數，持續處於超過200的高位。港大醫學院推算，現時全港約有440萬人已感染新冠病毒，絕大部分人正在康復或已康復，第五波疫情有回穩迹象，可是觀乎當下形勢，第六波疫情再起，只是時間及規模的問題，以為可以「躺平」，是非常錯誤的想法。

政府公布下月起取消「禁飛令」及放寬入境要求、4月下旬起放寬社交距離措施，以及暫緩全民強檢。行政長官林鄭月娥否認政府已選擇共存，強調仍未能完全釐清香港採用哪種抗疫模式，惟究竟是清零抑或共存，先與內地還是外地通關，現在確有需要說清楚。

政府專家顧問梁卓偉表示，若無其他因素影響，預料4月21日，即首階段社交措施放寬之日，新增感染數字將是3位數。問題是香港在社區未清零下放鬆社交措施，疫情一定反彈。第六波疫情可能在4月底5月初出現，港大流行病學模型推算，若按政府本周公布的計劃放寬社交措施，第六波疫情或於6月初見頂，總共再有多220萬人感染。

梁卓偉認為，目前要決定香港未來抗疫前路，如取清零，外防輸入要比之前嚴格，並要在新增個案降至3位數時做全民強檢；如取共存「走向風土病」，就要提高疫苗接種率、強化治療能力，「減重症、減死亡、減醫療負荷」。比起清零策略，現在與病毒共存，必須面對一系列未知，包括新變種病毒的死亡率。動態清零跟控制出色的共存，其實都不是易走之路，既然香港有內地全力支援，全民強檢清零，現階段應該堅持下去。

■Glossary

生字

squarely : directly; not at an angle or to one side

surface : to suddenly appear or become obvious after having been hidden for a while

go ahead : to happen; to be done