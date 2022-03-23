Word Puzzle

1. A male bee, or a person who does not work and seems to do nothing useful (5)

3. Given as a prize in many different kinds of sports competitions: a _____ (3)

5. A simple liquid that can be obtained from a kitchen or bathroom tap (5)

7. A body part for collecting and concentrating atmospheric vibrations (3)

8. ''The Magic Flute'': the name of an _____ by the great composer, Mozart (5)

9. Increases: sending children to school ______ to family expenses (4)

12. ''When I say all the people I mean _____ one of them.'' (5)

14. Stay still, do nothing, let time pass until something happens (4)

15. A: What is today's _____, B?

B: Look on the front of today's newspaper, A. (4)

Clues Down

1. Name of an old species of dog perhaps: the Australian animal looks just like one (5)

2. More than usually: ''Mum has put an _____ cake in my lunch box.'' (5)

4. Two of the same: e.g. clothing that covers the legs: a _____ of trousers (4)

5. Tell us about what you do for a living: _____ do you work? (5)

6. To start a race, the coach might shout out: ''_____, steady, go!'' (5)

9. Very dry, as in a place where there has been no rainfall for many years (4)

10. When a shop lowers its prices: ''There is a _____ on at the village store.'' (4)

11. To ask about someone's health, you might say: ''____ are you today?'' (3)

13. Abbreviation: first three letters of the name of an animal health specialist (3)

̷̷ by David Foulds ̷

