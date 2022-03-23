Pop around Town：Social Media Burnout

Have you been feeling that your time and energy have been depleted by the usage of social media? Have you encountered too many junk advertisements? Are you worried about privacy invasion whenever you log on? Have you found that the emotional gap between you and people you interact with on social media, while having always been there, seems to be widening? These problems show that we have been overloaded! From information overload, system overload to communication overload and even negativity overload in chaotic times, it is clear that our capacity to process the ubiquitous social media is overstretched. Simply put, we are exhausted!

Some years ago, researchers in India have already found out that youngsters there aged 12 to 25 were logging onto social networks less frequently. ''Tech overload is apparent among youth and their fixation with social media seems to be eroding as they have started focusing on more important things than grooming their digital identities,'' said the Secretary General of the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India. About 55% of those surveyed across many Indian cities reported that they had consciously reduced time spent on social media and were no longer as active or enthusiastic about their favourite social platforms. Nearly 30% of them said they had deactivated or deleted their accounts and profiles.

The social media craze has significantly died down for other reasons as well. For example, psychologists tend to focus on the problem of undue social comparison among youth. Social media only magnify feelings of envy when you see other people with better appearance, trendier clothes, or singing and dancing skills. The envy, of course, can be assuaged if you take on a more active role in social media rather than being a passive receiver. However, psychologists also tell us that being active leads to another problem: increased social anxiety regarding doubts about peer acceptance, sense of group belonging, etc. A vicious cycle may even set in when, instead of reducing social media use due to fatigue, the users simply frantically switch from platform to platform and thus encounter a new round of overwhelming social comparison, envy, and anxiety. Over time, the fatigue leads to a burnout, which breaks down rather than builds social connectivity.

■ Writer's Profile

John Erni is Dean of Humanities at The Education University of Hong Kong. He thinks everyday culture is complex and always enchanting.

