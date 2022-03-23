Onward and Upward：''She didn't do dull''

''Nineteen girls with long blond hair came in with identical views about Tod's shoes,'' was how he described the fruitless portion of his quest. He eventually found the right candidate in fashion muse Isabella Blow; ''she didn't do dull.''

I like to draw students who are keen to obtain high scores for their English essays into imagining examiners as Greig: marking composition is dull business; if a student can pull off a piece that departs from convention, she's likely to get extra points for not boring the marker.

All too often, however, students play it safe and fall back on tried and tested formulas, putting themselves on autopilot when tackling (say) DSE English, spewing out I-am-writing-to-inform-you and its likes at the first chance. This has the effect of not only circumscribing them to the road most travelled. Stock phrases also have a way of gobbling up the word limit, so students are forced to say less.

In a school fair invitation piece below, the student began her piece with ''I am writing to inform you.'' In this case, the tactic is even more unwise than usual, because she went on to say midway that Mirror's Keung To is to perform at the event! Surely, any promoter in his or her right mind would have planted this information at the start? This the second version (my rewrite) did and more: by eschewing stock phrases, I was able to include much more content, even though my response is a mere nine words longer.

Original (179 words):

// I am writing to inform you that this year's New Year's Eve Carnival will be held on campus on 31 December at 7 pm. Tickets cost $80 per person. All students are welcome.

Come to the Carnival, and enjoy a live band performance by students. There will also be booth games and souvenirs designed by students, together with delicious party snacks such as fish balls and chicken wings. In addition, Mirror's Keung To is going to be this year's guest performer. I am sure none of you would like to forgo this opportunity to meet him in person. This is a great way to say goodbye to 2021 and welcome the coming of 2022. 2021 was difficult for many of us, due to COVID and the need to stay at home and take classes online. This event would be a great way for us to be together again and have fun.

Starting from 18 December, tickets will be sold on the school website. Should you have any questions, please don't hesitate to contact me at chriswong@hkc.edu.hk for more details. /

My rewrite (188 words):

// Here's a deal that sounds too good to be true — only that it is true.

On 31 December at 7 pm, for the price of a movie ticket, you'll get to stand only a few feet away from Mirror's Keung To and cheer for him.

You hear me right. Keung To will be the guest performing at this year's New Year's Eve Carnival.

Watching live him at close quarters is far from the only attraction at the event. There will be food booths serving Old Hong Kong fare like roast chicken liver, black sesame rolls and milk fritters; game booths where you can play pinball machines and draw soft toys in a lucky dip; souvenir stalls where you can buy handmade crafts made by students and alumni with TLC. A live band will provide background music for the festivities.

All students are welcome. Tickets are priced at $80 per head.

For more information, visit the school website. Book your tickets before 18 December. Contact chriswong@hkc.edu.hk if you have any questions.

Don't forget to bring with you a copy of Keung To's photo and ask him for an autograph! /

文︰Michelle Ng •吳若琦

I'm an Oxford-educated writer and writing coach based in Hong Kong. My personal website is https://michellengwritings.com/

