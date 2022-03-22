Editorial：Clearer Road Map for Return to Normal

The SAR government has been at the end of its wits in the face of the fifth wave of the pandemic. While the cumulative death toll is fast approaching 6,000, the public's pandemic fatigue is rising by the day, and some industries are demanding for social distancing measures to be removed as soon as possible. Now is absolutely not the time to relax social restrictions. Of course, the government also needs to let citizens see that there is hope of things returning to normal. Yet, in addition to a timetable for resuming normality, the road map must also be accompanied by a clear description of the general goals and directions. There must also be explanations as to how the government will learn from past failures, effectively control the pandemic and ensure that the return to normal will be sustainable. However, the latest announcement by the authorities does not clearly answer these questions.

There are five main points in the new announcement by CE Carrie Lam. First, most of the existing anti-epidemic measures will be extended to 20 April as planned. Second, if the pandemic continues to ease off, most social distancing measures will be gradually scrapped starting the end of next month. Third, the ban on inbound flights from nine countries will be lifted next month to let citizens return to Hong Kong. Fourth, the implementation of the third phase of the ''Vaccine Pass'' scheme will be brought forward to the end of May; citizens in general must have gotten all three jabs by then. Fifth, compulsory universal testing will be ''suspended''. Delineated in the greatest detail is how social restrictions will be relaxed in three stages, starting with the reopening of some premises and the resumption of evening dine-in services, followed by the relaxation of restrictions on a wider scale, and ending with the enforcement of only basic pandemic restriction requirements (including the use of LeaveHomeSafe and the vaccine pass) in the third stage.

The government has made a tentative promise that society will generally return to normal by the end of July at the earliest. The industrial and commericial sectors are quite content. Yet, what has happened over the past two years of fighting COVID shows that it is easy to relax pandemic restrictions but hard to sustain the relaxation. Viruses do not mutate in ways people would like them to. Coexisting with the virus always entails taking a risk, which is that a new variant might emerge. Even if we put this aside, it is almost certain that Hong Kong society will not be returning to normal in an almost zero-COVID state next month.

The CE has set a very high threshold for compulsory universal testing, i.e., ''the benefits must far outweigh the costs''. She has also said that, unlike the mainland, Hong Kong has a weak ability to mobilise the community, and that compulsory universal testing will be a big challenge and so on. The authorities have not explained clearly how to measure the benefits and the costs. As for the ability to mobilise society, it is more a matter of the city's inherent fabric. The return to normal in Hong Kong will definitely involve which region the city should reopen its borders with first and where the road map will take the city ultimately. These are issues that affect many people. The authorities cannot and should not muddle through.

行政長官宣布，倘若疫情持續下降，下月底開始以3個月時間，分3階段逐步解除大部分社交距離措施。

第五波疫情，特區政府應對無方，累計死者直逼6000人，公眾抗疫疲勞卻在與日俱增，部分行業要求盡快撤去社交距離措施。現在絕非放鬆社交限制時候。當然，政府亦要讓市民看到復常希望，可是路線圖除了要有復常時間表，更須說清楚大目標大方向，以及如何汲取失敗教訓，切實穩控疫情，確保復常可以持續，然而當局的最新公布，並無清楚回答這些問題。

行政長官林鄭月娥新公布重點有五：一、現行大部分防疫措施按原定計劃延至4月20日；二、若疫情持續下降，下月底起將逐步解除大部分社交距離措施；三、下月取消9國禁飛令，方便市民返港；四、提前5月底實施「疫苗通行證」第3階段，一般市民要打齊3針；五、「暫緩」全民強檢。最詳細部分是如何分3階段放鬆社交限制，由重開部分處所恢復晚市堂食，到之後擴大鬆綁規模，直至第三階段回復到只執行基本防疫要求，包括使用安心出行及疫苗通行證等。

政府開出期票，最快7月底大致復常，工商界相當高興，可是兩年多的抗疫經驗說明，鬆綁容易持續難。病毒變種不從人願。與病毒共存，永遠要冒一個風險，就是病毒變種；就算不考慮這一點，單論下月香港幾可肯定不是在接近清零狀態下復常。

特首對於做不做全民強檢，定了很高門檻，「效益要遠遠大於代價」，又說香港社區動員能力弱難如內地，全民強檢是很大挑戰，云云。當局沒說清楚效益代價怎衡量，至於動員力更屬先天結構問題。香港復常一定涉及先與誰通關、路線圖終點在何處，這是影響很多人的問題，當局無法亦不應蒙混過去。

