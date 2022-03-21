Editorial：Achieve Maximum Effect at Minimum Cost

Since the beginning of March, the mainland has experienced multiple outbreaks, with more than 10,000 cases in Jilin province alone. Guangdong has also recorded 4,000 cases. Case numbers in this round of outbreaks have risen sharply, and Omicron is highly infectious. However, most of the cases have been mild — asymptomatic infections have accounted for almost half of the total. In light of the latest changes in the pandemic situation in terms of case numbers and their impacts, President Xi Jinping has recently announced three new measures to fight the pandemic. First, anti-epidemic efforts will be precise to achieve the maximum prevention and control effect at minimum cost. Second, the multi-channel testing and early warning mechanisms will be perfected, and the scope of monitoring for key groups such as the elderly and children is to be expanded. Third, cadres will be required to overcome their insensitivity and slackness. It is believed that these new measures will be the guiding principles for the mainland's anti-epidemic fight for some time to come.

The lesson of Jilin Province is that if measures are not taken in a timely fashion to cut off the chains of transmission after the emergence of sporadic cases, multiple outbreaks will occur in multiple cities which will quickly spiral out of control. The number of local COVID cases in Shenzhen soared to 30 at the end of last month, with an average of 22 cases per day for the next 13 days. By 13 March, the number of cases had reached 75. Within the ''golden 24 hours'', a lockdown was announced. Public transportation was suspended, and government agencies and corporations ordered their employees to work from home. Classes were suspended for six days. During that period, the 20 million residents of the city underwent three rounds of universal testing. These measures were all in line with the established policy. While the strictest form of lockdown was imposed, the precise prevention and control measures had sufficient flexibility, including the capacity for gradual relaxation. In areas such as the Yantian District where no cases were found, work and production were resumed immediately. After two rounds of citywide testing, the restrictions in districts that achieved ''society-wise'' zero COVID were relaxed, and they have been kept in place only in Futian, a district that has yet to achieve zero COVID.

All kinds of strict prevention and control measures cause inconvenience to citizens. From partial restrictions to a lockdown, these measures bring economic activities almost to a standstill. Corporate earnings are affected, and the overall economy is also hit. In the past, it was once emphasised that the dynamic zero-COVID policy must be achieved at all costs. However, following the changes in the viral attributes of Omicron, corresponding changes to reduce the impacts on citizens' daily lives and economic activities are now considered equally important. The new measure proposed now is to ''achieve the maximum prevention and control effect at minimum cost; minimise as much as possible the impact of the pandemic on economic and social development''. The changes in the policy will put cadres in leadership roles to the test. No strict standards have been set for what counts as ''minimum cost'', ''maximum effect'' and ''utmost minimisation''. These concepts must be implemented flexibly according to the actual situation. Over-strictness will render these measures ineffective, while over-looseness could cause the recurrence of the pandemic.

明報社評 2022.3.21：最小代價謀最大效果 生命至上使命不改變

深圳如期結束6天「封城」，除福田區尚未實現社會面清零仍要實行管控措施，其餘區份基本上放開，但仍繼續7天的「謹慎恢復期」，實施部分臨時措施。

內地自3月初以來，疫情出現多點爆發，吉林一個省的病例已經過萬，廣東也有4000例。雖然這輪爆發的感染數字急升，Omicron傳染力強，但絕大部分是輕症，無症狀感染幾乎佔一半。因應疫情在感染病例數量與影響的最新變化，習近平主席日前宣布抗疫的三大新措施，一是精準防控，以最小代價取得最大的防控效果；二是完善多渠道檢測預警機制，對老人和小孩重點人群的監測覆蓋面要擴大；三是要求幹部要克服麻痹思想和鬆勁心態。相信這些新措施將會是未來一段時間內地抗疫的方針。

吉林省的教訓是，出現零星感染個案未能及時採取截斷傳播鏈的措施，導致多個城市的多點爆發，一發不可收拾。深圳市上月底本土感染個案急升至30宗，及後13天平均每天22宗，至3月13日病例達到75宗，在「黃金24小時」內立即宣布「封城」，公共交通停開，機關單位和企業居家辦公，學校停課，為期6天，其間對全市2000萬居民做3次全民檢測。這些措施都是沿用既定方針，雖然是實施最嚴格的「封城」，但在精準防控方面，也有足夠的靈活，包括逐步放寬，對沒有發現病例的區份諸如鹽田區等，立即復工復產，在兩次全民檢測後對社會面清零的區份放寬限制，只保留福田一個仍然未清零的區份。

任何嚴格的防控措施，都會對市民造成不便，局部管控以至封城，經濟活動幾乎陷於停頓，企業收益受損，整體經濟也會受到打擊。過去曾經強調不惜一切代價已達到動態清零的目的，但隨着Omicron病毒的特點發生變化，相應的改變以減低對市民生活和經濟活動的影響，被認為同樣重要，現在提出的新措施，「用最小的代價實現最大的防控效果，最大限度減少疫情對經濟社會發展的影響」。這個政策的改變，是對領導幹部的考驗，何謂最小代價、最大效果和最大限度減少，都沒有嚴格標準，必須按照實際情况靈活執行，過於嚴謹不能起到效果，過於寬鬆則有可能讓疫情死灰復燃。

■/ Glossary 生字 /

cadre：a small group of people who are specially chosen and trained for a particular purpose

standstill：a situation in which all activity or movement has stopped

recurrence：if there is a recurrence of sth, it happens again

