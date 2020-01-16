Idiom Magic：TURN DOWN (3) 下跌;衰退

【明報專訊】''Everything seems to even out,'' Felix said as he pondered (沉思) his recent misfortune. ''Business was doing nicely, and then...'' Felix needn't say anything more for a quick look at his sales report says it all. ''There's been a turn down in business,'' he remarked anyway. When business, the financial markets (金融市場), currency, stocks and bonds, etc., decrease (減少; 降低) in value, they turn down. ''At times like this, the corners of my mouth turn down too,'' Felix said, meaning they bent downward.
© John & Ching Yee Smithback (www.idiom-magic.com)
(Criticisms on this page, if any, are aimed at pointing out the errors or defects of certain systems or policies with a view to rectifying or eradicating such errors or defects, as well as prompting improvement or remedy for them via lawful means. There is absolutely no intention of inciting hatred, discontent or hostility towards the government or other classes of the community.)