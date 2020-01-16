Idiom Magic：TURN DOWN (3) 下跌;衰退

【明報專訊】''Everything seems to even out,'' Felix said as he pondered (沉思) his recent misfortune. ''Business was doing nicely, and then...'' Felix needn't say anything more for a quick look at his sales report says it all. ''There's been a turn down in business,'' he remarked anyway. When business, the financial markets (金融市場), currency, stocks and bonds, etc., decrease (減少; 降低) in value, they turn down. ''At times like this, the corners of my mouth turn down too,'' Felix said, meaning they bent downward.