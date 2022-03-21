Mona's Musings：Spirited Away

Greeting the spirits is a custom that requires a new tenant to greet the old ones, namely the spirits that inhabit a place. Nodding in consent, I had no clue how the ritual should be carried out.

''Perhaps we should consult YouTube,'' I suggested.

''I think we do as it says literally — say hello to the four corners of the house,'' she instructed.

I reckon a little improvisation wouldn't hurt.

''Hello Spirits, I am the new tenant of this place,'' murmured my friend piously. ''Thank you for sharing the space with me. Let's take care of each other.'' ''And please say thank you to my friend who helped me move. I know her back hurts,'' she added.

''Dear Spirits, please take care of my friend while I'm away. She is clumsy, occasionally annoying, but perpetually kind. And yes, my back does hurt,'' I winced at my imaginary friends.

This episode reminds me of an anecdote my mother loves to repeat. As kids, my sister and I were taught to pray to God before bed in school. One night, my mom overheard us.

''Dear God, my sister is horrible. She pulled my hair and told a lie. Please punish her. Amen,'' I prayed aloud.

My sister retorted and told God that I was picky, pesky and panicky. She humbly requested God to vanish me.

Having full confidence that God would do justice, we went to sleep in peace. By morning, we had blissfully forgotten the grudges.

The truth is, we aren't very good at articulating our feelings for people, be they care, love, anger or concern. Spirits are perfect excuses for us to speak our unfiltered minds. Whatever the thought is, you can always speak freely around spirits.

■Writer's Profile

Mona C. has a strong appetite for stories. Feed her enough.

(Email : monafpchu@gmail.com)

