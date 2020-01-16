Half the World Away：An Occasional Trip down Memory Lane

But somehow I have a sneaky feeling that no matter how forward-looking we are, there are always times when we are caught completely off guard by a sudden mood of nostalgia. For me, this happens when I am translating. I am not sure whether it is due to the very nature of translation (it is boring), but from time to time when I am working my mind drifts back to those Hong Kong streets that I have walked on, and those triggered memories feel like the products of some esoteric algorithms that make sense in some ways. Is there a term for this psychological phenomenon? I am not sure.

Perhaps for us Hongkongers, there are indeed quite a lot of good old days to dwell on. No matter which day you choose as a baseline (it can be today, last Saturday or any day), it seems that things generally get better the further you look back from it in time. For me, examples are abundant, but let me not elaborate on this too much as this could be against the law in new HK.

Maybe it is safer not to talk about specific incidents, but about the zeitgeist instead — or is it? Anyway, take the so-called ''Lion Rock'' spirit, originally from a song as much endeared (for its uplifting quality) as abhorred (for its repeated use to promote anachronistic collectivism). Perhaps there were indeed times when there was a general mood of optimism in Hong Kong, but of course different people felt the times differently and there is always the possibility of beautifying things that are long gone. But if you tell someone that there was a time in a place that people were genuinely willing to ''set aside their differences to strive for the same ideal'', it is understandable that some people are drawn to it, especially if they are told that it was part of their city's history.

From an old picture of Hong Kong streets to clips of a deceased Cantonese pop singer performing on stage, perhaps we have an inherent urge to latch on to things that fit our perception of the good old days, even though our memories are often blended with imagination, hence the term the imagined past. Perhaps we are shaped by the past as much as we are tantalised by the glitter of the future. Which makes me think of the concluding sentence of The Great Gatsby by F. Scott Fitzgerald: ''So we beat on, boats against the current, borne back ceaselessly into the past.''

■Writer's Profile

Terence Yip (葉凱楓) is a Hongkonger living outside Hong Kong. A translator by profession, he is passionate about languages more than anything else, and can be reached by terenceyipmingpao@outlook.com

(Criticisms on this page, if any, are aimed at pointing out the errors or defects of certain systems or policies with a view to rectifying or eradicating such errors or defects, as well as prompting improvement or remedy for them via lawful means. There is absolutely no intention of inciting hatred, discontent or hostility towards the government or other classes of the community.)