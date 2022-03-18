Editorial：US Fed Raises Interest Rates to Curb Inflation

Amid the pandemic, the US is pushing hard for its economy's return to normal. Last year, its economy grew by 5.7%. But inflation has risen at an even more staggering rate. The consumer price index (CPI) released last week shot up 7.9% year-on-year, the highest in 40 years. The US labour market remains tight amid the pandemic. To hire, companies have to offer high salaries. Prices and wage costs are spiralling upwards, but employees' wages fail to keep up with inflation. Soaring food and gasoline prices have hit people's livelihood. The US midterm elections will be held this year. If high inflation persists, the Democratic Party is expected to suffer a severe setback. Reining in inflation is an immediate priority for the US. Even if there were not the Russia-Ukraine war, the outside world would still have expected the Fed to take action this month to kick off the rate hike cycle.

Yesterday (17 March), the Fed announced a 0.25 percentage point rate hike. Fed chairman Jerome Powell said that interest rates will be raised steadily this year, and that the pace can be accelerated if necessary. According to the interest rate statement and what Powell said, the Federal Reserve intends to raise interest rates seven times this year, which means that there will be an increase in each interest rate meeting. It is expected that by the end of the year, the federal funds rate will be raised to about 2% from the zero interest rate at the start of the year. In addition, the Fed will finalise a plan to shrink its balance sheet as soon as the next interest rate meeting in May. The Fed's decision to raise interest rates this time has not dampened market sentiments very seriously. The market believes that the Fed has finally prescribed the right medicine and acted hawkishly to curb inflation, which would do more good than harm to the economy. In Hong Kong, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) has raised the Base Rate for the Discount Window in response to the Fed's decision. As for the mortgage rate directly related to the public's interests such as their mortgage payments, there has been no change for the time being.

Worsening inflation in the US is related to the authorities' misguided monetary and fiscal policies. In the 2008 financial tsunami, the US adopted quantitative easing (QE), printing money to save the country. Through massive bond purchases, the US kept injecting liquidity into the market. The market was flooded with hot money, and the prices of real estate, stocks and assets rose higher and higher. Because of bond purchases, the Fed's balance sheet expanded rapidly from about US$900 billion before the financial tsunami to US$4.5 trillion a few years ago. With the outbreak of the pandemic, Washington propped up the markets with unlimited QE, and the Fed's balance sheet soared to US$9 trillion. The Trump and Biden administrations splashed out money and launched bailouts or revitalisation plans worth over US$1 trillion at every turn. Inflation was already climbing as early as the beginning of last year, but the Fed and Washington repeatedly insisted that inflation was only short-term, claiming that once the global supply chain had returned to normal and caught up with demand, inflation would naturally ease. This has not been the case.

Of course, the fact that so many crises are lurking in the global economy does not necessarily mean that the worst will happen in the short term. At present, the major global market sentiments are still very optimistic. It is believed that inflation in the US can be controlled, and that there will be a soft landing. Still, Hong Kong has to do a good job of risk control and monitor the trends of US interest rates and the US dollar. It should also pay close attention to changes in the global macroeconomic situation and beware of the sudden arrival of tempests.

明報社評 2022.3.18：美加息縮表求遏通脹 有如夜行人走懸崖邊

美國通脹愈飈愈高，聯儲局逾3年來首度加息，並打算於5月敲定縮減資產負債表計劃（俗稱「QT」）。

疫下美國力谷經濟復常，去年增長5.7%，但通脹升幅更驚人，上周公布的消費物價指數（CPI），按年勁升7.9%，40年最高。疫下美國就業市場持續緊張，企業要高薪請人，物價與工資成本螺旋上升，打工仔薪酬追不上通脹腳步，糧食汽油價格飈升，打擊民生。今年美國中期選舉，倘若高通脹持續，民主黨料遭重挫。壓抑通脹是美國眼前要務，即使沒有俄烏戰爭，外界都預期聯儲局本月出手，為加息周期揭開序幕。

昨天聯儲局宣布加息1/4厘，主席鮑威爾表示，今年將穩步加息，如有需要，步伐可以加快。根據議息聲明及鮑威爾說法，聯儲局今年打算加息7次，意即每次議息會議都加一次，預料年底聯邦基金利率，將由年初零息水平，調高至2厘左右。另外，聯儲局最快將於5月下次議息時，敲定縮減資產負債表計劃。聯儲局這次加息決定，並未嚴重打擊市場氣氛。市場認為聯儲局終於對症下藥，擺出遏抑通脹「鷹」姿，對經濟利大於弊。在香港，金管局因應聯儲局決定，提高貼現窗的基本利率，至於與市民供樓等直接相關的按揭息率，暫時未有變化。

美國通脹不斷惡化，與當局的貨幣及財政政策失當有關。2008年金融海嘯，美國量寬印鈔救亡，透過大舉買債，不斷為市場「泵水」，美元熱錢氾濫，樓股資產價格愈升愈高，聯儲局則因為買債，資產負債表急速膨脹，由海嘯前約9000億美元，擴大至數年前的4.5萬億美元。及至疫情爆發，華府無上限量寬托市，聯儲局資產負債表更暴漲至9萬億美元。特朗普及拜登政府大灑銀彈，動輒推出上萬億美元的紓困或振興方案。早在去年初，通脹已在升溫，惟聯儲局和華府一再堅稱通脹僅屬短期，揚言全球供應鏈復常追上需求，通脹自會紓緩，事實卻非如此。

當然，環球經濟危機四伏，不代表最壞情况必定短期發生，當下環球主要市場氣氛仍甚樂觀，相信美國通脹可控軟着陸，可是香港必須做好風險管理，除了留意美息變化、美元走勢，也要緊盯環球宏觀經濟形勢變化，提防滔天巨浪突來。

■/ Glossary 生字 /

runaway：happening very easily or quickly, and not able to be controlled

prop up：to help sth that is having difficulties

bailout：an act of giving money to a company, a foreign country, etc. that has very serious financial problems

■英語社評聲檔：link.mingpao.com/53000.htm

(Criticisms on this page, if any, are aimed at pointing out the errors or defects of certain systems or policies with a view to rectifying or eradicating such errors or defects, as well as prompting improvement or remedy for them via lawful means. There is absolutely no intention of inciting hatred, discontent or hostility towards the government or other classes of the community.)