John Larrysson's Column：W and Vowels

W after a vowel is found at the end of a word in both Old and Modern English. The word feawe became the Modern English few, as niwe became new and flowan became flow. There are a few exceptions such as award and own. However they were not exceptions in their original forms. The word award is from the French aguarder. The Old English and Middle English spellings for own didn't have a W. Our Modern English vowel + W spelling patterns are consistent going back to their Old English roots.

The OW ending can be a long O as in snow or the OW /aʊ/ diphthong as in cow. The EW ending can be a long O as in sew, a long OO as screw or even a long U sound as in few or ewe. The AW ending is very variable with different native speakers using different pronunciations varying from short O (in parts of the US) to an AW diphthong as in saw.

As I covered in the earlier W articles, there are exceptions to these patterns. Most W words are from Old English, since historic Latin and Old French did not have a W. The letter W, when paired with a vowel, is usually found at the front of a word before the vowel or at the end of a word after the vowel.

