名人教英文：Up for grabs 任人爭奪

賈梅勒：這個賽車季節真是緊張刺激！

Garth: I'll say. The four best drivers changing places all the way through.

加思：不錯。最出色的四位車手排名不斷改變。

Jamelle: Yes, and any one of those four guys could win the championship at the Malaban Grand Prix, the very last race of the season.

賈梅勒：是啊，四人之中，任何一人都有機會贏得馬拉班大獎賽冠軍，這是本賽季最後一場比賽。

Garth: Yep, the championship's up for grabs at Malaban. It's so exciting.

加思：對，馬拉班這場賽事未知鹿死誰手，真刺激。

Jamelle: Yeh, and it's the first Grand Prix to be decided like that for years.

賈梅勒：多年來未見有這樣的大獎賽了，不到最後不知結果。

Garth: That's right. There's usually one clear favourite, but not this year. I wonder who'll be lifting the champion's cup on the podium.

加思：沒錯。通常是一個車手明顯獨領風騷，人人看好，但今年不是，不知誰會在領獎臺上舉起冠軍杯。

Jamelle: It's impossible to predict, but my guess is Kloynmann.

賈梅勒：無法預測，我猜會是克洛因曼。

Garth: I think I'll go for Jinkin. He's the most experienced driver of the four.

加思：我認為會是金金。四個車手之中，他經驗最豐富。◆

Grab 是「猛然出手抓住」的意思，或帶「搶奪」含義，例如：The rogue made a grab for/grabbed the old man's wallet (那流氓突然出手去搶老人的錢包) 。俚語 up for grabs 即「任人爭奪」，例如：(1) The world heavyweight champion's sudden death left the championship title up for grabs (世界重量級拳王突然去世，遺下拳王頭銜任人爭奪) 。(2) In a corrupt society, good jobs are seldom up for grabs (在腐敗的社會，優渥的職位多不公開任人競爭) 。

̷̷ 作者︰古德明 ̷

作者簡介﹕專研中英文，著有時事評論、英語學習、散文等書籍。

