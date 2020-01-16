A Little English：The People, the Horse, the Ox, and the Dog‧4

The dog said, ''Though I'm considered man's best friend, I must confess I don't have a clue why people act the way they do. My gift to them was that children will be as trusting and loveable as puppies. Let's ask that girl over there what she thinks.''

The girl kept her distance and regarded the trio suspiciously.

''I was taught not to talk to strangers and never to touch wild animals. Might carry some disease...Well, I've got lots of homework to do. I can't wait to be a grown-up and be free to do as I please!'' Then she turned and ran away, leaving the poor dog quite upset.

''Let's ask an adult,'' suggested the horse kindly. ''I gave grown-ups a sociable nature, so we should get a better response from them.'' Alas, the horse fared no better and the adults it tried to ask were all too busy to give it the time of day (沒閒情逸致去理睬牠). Everyone was preoccupied with going to the office, looking after their family, or paying the bills. No one had time to talk to a curious horse.

The ox had given the elderly patience and optimism and hoped that these attributes would still prove useful. They went to a care home for seniors and were shocked to find the residents feeling dull, useless and neglected. The seniors were well-cared-for but they were not content.

The old people lamented (對……到悲痛), ''We spent our entire lives working so we could retire one day. Now we're retired, we've got absolutely nothing to do, nothing to occupy our time. Our eyesight is fading, our hearing is poor, our legs are wobbly; our relatives have to work hard to make a living, so visits are few and far between (少之又少). Now we have too much time on our hands but others have no time for us. How wonderful it would be to be young again!''

The three beasts shook their heads on hearing this. What a shame! Their good intentions had all come to nothing. No one valued their gifts because they were too busy. People were always regretting the past, worrying about the present and fearful over the future. They never stopped to appreciate what they have now.

''We'd better leave—there's nothing we can do for these poor, misguided beings. They lack the one attribute which all living things must have. They cannot live in the moment (活在當下).''

■Something to：DISCUSS

You've probably heard of 'mindfulness'. In every age, there is a call for people to focus on the now and to live in the moment. This is easier said than done. Think of one or two simple things you can do daily to become more mindful.

̷̷ Text: A Lamb ̷

(Criticisms on this page, if any, are aimed at pointing out the errors or defects of certain systems or policies with a view to rectifying or eradicating such errors or defects, as well as prompting improvement or remedy for them via lawful means. There is absolutely no intention of inciting hatred, discontent or hostility towards the government or other classes of the community.)