Editorial : HK Stocks Tumbled over US-Russia Tensions

Already feeble from a long decline, Hong Kong stocks have even fallen off the cliff recently. The HSI plunged to 18,415 points yesterday (15 March), the lowest market close in nearly five years. Over the past month, it has shed a total of 6,300 points. While the pandemic situation is devastating in Hong Kong, many provinces on the mainland have also reported successive outbreaks this month, with more than 15,000 confirmed COVID cases recorded nationwide. The outbreak in Jilin province is the most serious, with 3,000 new confirmed cases in a day. The authorities have banned residents of the province from moving between provinces and cities; the equivalent of a "provincial lockdown". Outbreaks have also been reported in Guangdong, while Shenzhen and Dongguan have been ordered into lockdown. Aside from concerns over the pandemic situation on the mainland, the markets have also been following the developments of regulatory crackdowns closely. It was widely reported by foreign media that WeChat Pay, owned by tech giant Tencent, may be facing a record-breaking fine for allegedly violating the Anti-Money Laundering Law. The news has also put a myriad of tech stocks under pressure.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has brought volatility to the global markets. The West imposed heavy sanctions on Russia, including kicking Russian banks out of the international USD clearing system and freezing a huge amount of Russian Central Bank assets. The US and the UK even banned Russian oil and gas imports afterwards. Now that China has become the mainline for the Russian economy, Washington is playing the sanction card to force China into cutting Russia off. Over the weekend, "anonymous official sources" from Washington briefed the US and the UK media intensively, claiming without any proof that China is considering offering Russia military aid while hinting that Washington will respond. The news even triggered the big slide of Hong Kong stocks this week.

Russia has to rely on China to overcome its economic difficulties. However, as Putin has always been proud of the Russian forces, the rumour that he would ask for military support from China is inconceivable. From Beijing's perspective, the China-Russia relationship is a close strategic partnership. While it has an intention of counterbalancing the US, it is certainly not a military alliance. Although China has objected to the unilateral sanctions on Russia imposed by the West, it is widely agreed by all parties that China has not done anything that directly violates the rules of Western sanctions. To a certain extent, the so-called "Chinese military support theory" was suggested by the US to drag China into the quagmire and force it to unfriend Russia. For quite some time, geopolitical concerns and the rivalry between world powers will continue to overshadow the Hong Kong stock market.

明報社評2022.3.16：俄烏戰事美拖華落水 大國博弈陰霾罩港股

世界經濟前景不明，環球市場波動，恒指連續兩日暴瀉過千點，萬九點關口失守，中國概念股跌幅尤其驚人。內地多省出現疫情、監管風暴再起，固然令恒指受壓，但地緣政治和大國博弈因素，對港股影響似乎更大。俄烏戰事持續，華府欲逼中方站邊，揚言北京有意軍援俄國，擺出制裁中國的架勢，北京則強調中方有權維護自身正當合法權益，反對以虛假信息抹黑中方立場。中國成為俄羅斯經濟救命草，華府會否以制裁等手段向北京施壓，唯有靜觀其變。外圍風高浪急，香港內憂外患，只能做好自己，先解當下疫情危機。

港股積弱多時，近日更出現斷崖式下跌，恒指昨天收市報18,415點，是近5年低位，一個月以來，累計已挫6300點。香港疫情慘烈，內地多省本月亦相繼爆疫，全國錄得逾1.5萬宗確診，以吉林省最嚴重，一日新增3000宗確診個案，當局禁止省內人士跨省跨市流動，形同「封省」；廣東亦見疫情，深圳東莞要封城，市場關注內地疫情，另亦緊盯監管風暴發展。外媒盛傳科網巨頭騰訊旗下的微信支付違反《反洗錢規定》，或面臨破紀錄的罰款，消息亦令一系列科網股受壓。

俄軍入侵烏克蘭，環球市場波動，西方陣營嚴厲制裁俄羅斯，包括將俄羅斯眾多銀行踢出美元國際結算系統、凍結俄羅斯央行一大筆資產，美英其後更禁止俄國油氣入口。中國是當下俄羅斯經濟的救命草，華府亮出制裁牌，欲逼中國與俄切割。周末美方「匿名官方消息」向英美媒體密密吹風，未提任何憑據，揚言中國正考慮為俄國提供軍事支援，暗示華府會有所行動，更成為本周港股暴跌導火線。

俄羅斯經濟陷困要靠中國，可是普京向以俄軍為榮，尋求中國軍事援助之說實屬匪夷所思；從北京角度，中俄關係是緊密戰略合作伙伴，雖有抗衡美國之意，但肯定不是軍事聯盟。中國反對西方單方面制裁俄國，但各方普遍同意，中方並無做出任何直接違反西方制裁規定的行為。所謂「中國軍援論」，某程度只是美方要將中國拖落水，欲逼中國與俄割席。未來一段時間，地緣政治和大國博弈陰霾，將持續籠罩香港股市。

■Glossary

生字

flux : continuous movement and change

inconceivable : impossible to imagine or believe

quagmire : a difficult or dangerous situation