Common Nonsense：And Tonight the Prize Goes to…

I know I know, Jesus didn't say that exactly. However, it surprises no one if he would have said so here and now. And, I trust, he would have even merrily joined us to honour those Hong Kong movies we managed to see last year. The Hong Kong Film Critics Society, a secular association of film critics that treasures the shrinking number of local productions, braved the pandemic by presenting online its various awards and accolades to the worthy works and accomplished players of the Hong Kong film industry which nevertheless still shone through the mist of Covid in the last two years. Without any marketable extravaganza, the online presentation almost renders itself invisible at the back scene by highlighting exclusively all the recipients with the spotlight (an alternative explanation may be that it's too difficult to find honourable guests to present the awards!). My hats off, anyway!

Three pictures received the most acclaim. Their English titles are suggestive enough for us to construe what the mood is like. They are Limbo (《智齒》, Best Picture), Raging Fire (《怒火》, Best Director) and Time (《殺出個黃昏》, Best Screenplay).

''Limbo'' seems to be a more fitting title than its Chinese counterpart which is literally an awkward shortened form of ''wisdom tooth''. Cham, an estranged and distressed cop (Gordon Lam林家棟) is ordered to team up with a rookie boss (who has his wisdom tooth problem) in tracing a brutal serial killer. The urban landscape the pair tread through (recognisably Kwun Tong) is a huge sweep of wasteland in black and white. It's like hell even in our secular imagination, resonating the state of limbo in Catholic theology. Cham has been a dead man after his daughter and wife were run over by a junkie Wong (Cya Liu, 劉雅瑟, the recipient of the Best Actress award). He becomes soulless except during pillow talk with his wife who's now trapped in her vegetative state. Apparently Cham is the dead soul drifting between afterlife and redemption. A partial redemption arrives when he bumps into Wong while chasing the serial killer. Wong is then turned into a human punchbag receiving Cham's unmitigated violence and abuse almost previously unseen on screen. Her body is dead but her soul isn't. Apparently both Cham and Wong are driven into limbo. The pair's revenge/redemption takes place across the wasteland which may be conveniently transplanted onto Robert Rodriguez's Sin City. The deadly rain never stops in both places while the protagonists are always desperate to leave.

Time is not something we always have. Even the best contract killer is no exception. Time tells a surreal story of a trio of retired contract killers who are way beyond their prime. They are not the veterans in the movie RED (Robert Schwentke, 2010) who still serve the grand cause of saving the world. Rather they are just seniors sharing deep empathies with the desolation and destitution of ordinary old people. The leading blade is Autumn (Patrick Tse, 謝賢, recipient of the Best Actor award) who's now commissioned to deliver desperate old people their euthanasia by a single and crispy slice. He facilitates their easy departures. Ironically the trio is doing social services which are too casually neglected by society. Perhaps it's because of such neglect that those seniors are keen to leave sooner rather than later, gently declining the remaining time they are entitled to have. Autumn's patrons are luckier than Cham and Wong in Limbo as they could depart at will, in the time they choose and in the way they prefer. If Limbo is fate, Time represents the remaining choice.

When it comes to Raging Fire, fate and choice necessarily converge. Such a convergence is a regular motif favoured by veteran director Benny Chan (陳木勝, recipient of the Best Director award). Notably his previous Call of Heroes (《危城》, 2016) is a soft but rare political fable showcasing how we may make decisions in front of the brute and brutal authorities. In Raging Fire, the stand-off between the two male leads (Nicholas Tse and Donnie Yen) is already the very visible symbolic antagonism of fate and choice, though it's hard to tell who stands for which. The ambiguity is ringingly brought up by Tse's last words for Yen, ''What if we had swapped our positions in the first place...'' Much could be said on the ''what if'' thought experiment. But to confine this piece within its proper space, I will just celebrate the movie's last city-in-war scene in a final hurrah. The relentless chasing and shooting on Canton Road in broad daylight (even though the street backdrop is largely CGI) is an unabated tribute to Michael Mann's Heat. The long shot guns, delicate suits, hand-held long shots and, most vividly, the air of machos. And, the final fall of the ''bad'' but nevertheless kind guys in Raging Fire and Heat may trigger our sense of injustice arising from the misplacement of fate and choice.

Tonight the prizes are doing justice.

■ by Lawrence Lau•劉偉聰

​Lawrence is a life debater who has to debate with his life. Being a barrister makes him a living while reading and writing gives him a life. Meet his cat 寅恪.

