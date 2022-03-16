名人教英文：「派對門」後英國何去何從

去年9月，約翰遜揚言其任期會超越曾任首相11年的戴卓爾夫人。可是，這番言論是與「自以為是的男學生」(bumptious schoolboy) 一般見識，並將約翰遜的「過分自信」(got far ahead of himself) 表露無遺。Get ahead of (oneself) 是慣用語 (idiom)，意思為「操之過急」，如 he bought a 1000-piece puzzle for his one-year old daughter, he is getting ahead of himself（他送給一歲女兒一套1000塊拼圖，實在是操之過急）。

「派對門」事件讓約翰遜顯得「可笑地幼稚」(laughably puerile)。事件後，約翰遜更試圖與派對劃清界線，「逃避責難」(wriggle out of being blamed)。然而，此舉只令其及妻子「暢飲作樂的行為」(carousing) 更加昭彰。Wriggle的意思是「扭動」，組成片語動詞 (phrasal verb) wriggle out of (something) 後，意思為「逃避、避開」，如wriggle out of the contract（擺脫合同）。

文章續指，約翰遜的崛起是基於其善於「蠱惑人心」(demagoguery)，以「浮誇的空話」(bombast)「收買」(bought off) 選民。約翰遜一直以來「大話連篇」(lying in politics)，導致約翰遜政府日漸崩潰。Demagoguery又可作demagogue，指「蠱惑民心的政客」。本來，demagogue純粹指「百姓的領袖」，並無負面涵義，但在古希臘式民主盛行後，被套上負面意味，以諷刺煽動民眾以達到目的的領導者。

約翰遜以外的保守黨人也有責任。「在民粹主義盛行的地方，事實被置於派性之下」(where populism thrives, it subordinates the facts to tribalism)。Tribalism是「部落制度」的意思，亦指「政治的派性」；指不論行為，基於忠誠，黨友都會盲目地互相支持。在一項民調中，近半數保守黨人相信約翰遜對「派對門」事件的論述，但只有13%受訪的市民大眾相信約翰遜。可見保守黨人為護短，縱使約翰遜的謊言不堪一擊，也願意盲目相信。

文末，作者指民主政治從來都是為了取悅民眾及同時堅持政策。在英國的議會制度下，國會議員有能力迅速改變施政方向及國家的走向。約翰遜及保守黨如何力挽狂瀾，值得關注。

文︰葉劉淑儀

(Criticisms on this page, if any, are aimed at pointing out the errors or defects of certain systems or policies with a view to rectifying or eradicating such errors or defects, as well as prompting improvement or remedy for them via lawful means. There is absolutely no intention of inciting hatred, discontent or hostility towards the government or other classes of the community.)