Editorial：Government Must Prevent Worst-case Scenario

According to the Department of Health, more than 730,000 people have been infected and over 4,200 patients have died so far in the pandemic in Hong Kong. Compared with the situation at the beginning of this month, in which the single-day number of new infections exceeded 50,000, the exponential growth in cases seems to have stopped. Yet, it is likely that not everyone who tested positive reported the rapid test results, so the actual number of infected people is expected to be significantly higher than the official figure. Even if this wave of the pandemic has really peaked, it does not necessarily mean that case numbers will drop quickly. Over the past few days, the number of new infections has remained at 20,000 to 30,000. Just as the Centre for Health Protection said, the virus is still running rampant now as case numbers remain at a high level, and it is still unknown when the daily number of infections will become four-digit again.

Epidemiological modelling estimates are made according to observations of the spread of the virus and a series of premises and hypotheses. The action or inaction of the government and the people can affect the trajectory and outcome of the pandemic. The model should not be viewed with a fatalistic attitude. At the beginning of last month, the HKU Faculty of Medicine, using the data at the time, estimated that if the existing social distancing measures remained unchanged, the peak of the pandemic would occur between the middle and end of March, with nearly 30,000 infected people per day. Shortly afterwards, researchers found that the social distancing measures were insufficient to contain the pandemic. They immediately adjusted the model. They warned that if measures similar to a lockdown were not implemented, the peak of the pandemic would occur between the beginning and middle of March. The cumulative death toll would depend on a series of factors, including whether a 14-day lockdown would be imposed, whether the number of beds could be increased rapidly, and whether effective COVID-19 drugs could be administered in a timely and extensive manner. The number of deaths could go as low as 3,700 or as high as over 5,000. In hindsight, the assessment was still an underestimation of the pandemic, but this is not necessarily because the model was flawed. Rather, it is because the authorities have done a poor job of controlling the pandemic and diagnosing and treating patients, which has resulted in a higher death toll than estimated.

CUHK's epidemiological model this time predicts a much more severe situation than that of the HKU did. All parties must help prevent the worst-case scenario from happening. The government needs to take strong measures to reduce severe cases and deaths, and society as a whole must fight together with one heart and one mind. A catering industry representative said that a previous study by the HKU on the third and fourth waves of the pandemic showed that measures such as the ban on evening dine-in services had no effect on lowering the reproduction rate of the virus, demanding that the restrictions on restaurant operations be relaxed. Leung Cheuk-wai, Dean of the HKU Faculty of Medicine, hastened to clarify that the virus strains of the third and fourth waves of the pandemic were far less transmissible than Omicron, the current strain, adding that it was inappropriate to use those research results to analyse the current situation. The huge scale of the fifth wave of the pandemic simply cannot be compared with that of the previous two waves. According to the assessments made by experts from both the HKU and CUHK, it is believed that the strict social distancing measures will need to be maintained for a period of time. The catering industry must put the interests of the whole society above everything else.

明報社評 2022.3.15：疫情研究推算近萬死 政府要遏阻最壞情况

第五波疫情高位橫行，中大醫學院數學模型推算，每日證實感染人數，5月底才有望回落到約千人水平，估計此波疫情最終可能有接近500萬人染疫，約7000至9000名患者死亡，意味疫下亡魂比目前水平還要再翻一番。

根據衛生署，本港疫情累計至今，已有超過73萬人感染，逾4200患者喪生。比起本月初單日逾5萬人感染的數字，疫情幾何級數上升勢頭似見停止，惟未必人人都有呈報陽性快測結果，實際感染人數料比官方數字高出一截；就算此波疫情真的已經見頂，亦不代表一定迅速回落。過去數天，新增感染個案一直維持在二三萬宗，誠如衛生防護中心所言，現在是高位橫行，何時回到4位數字，仍是未知之數。

流行病學模型推算，乃是根據病毒傳播情况，以及一系列前提假設而得出，官民做什麼不做什麼，可以影響疫情走向與結局，不應以宿命態度看待模型。上月初，港大醫學院根據當時數據推算，假如既有社交措施不變，疫情高峰期將於3月中至月底出現，一日近3萬人感染；未幾研究人員發現社交措施遏疫力度不足，旋即調整模型，警告若不實施類似封城措施，疫情高峰將於3月初至月中出現，累計死亡人數則取決於一系列因素，包括會否禁足14天、能否急增牀位和及時廣泛使用新冠特效藥等，少則3700人死，多則超過5000人。現在回看，有關評估依然低估了疫情，惟這不一定是模型有問題，而是當局控疫及診治工作處理差，導致死亡人數比推算為高。

今次中大的疫情模型推算，慘烈程度比港大的更甚，各方必須阻止最壞情况發生。政府需要採取強力措施，減少重症死亡，社會上下亦要齊心作戰。有飲食業代表稱，港大之前一項針對第三及第四波疫情的研究，顯示晚市禁堂食等措施，對降低病毒繁殖率無影響，要求放寬食肆經營限制。港大醫學院長梁卓偉急忙澄清，第三第四波疫情的病毒株，傳播力遠不及現時的Omicron，將研究結果用來分析現狀並不恰當。第五波疫情規模之大，跟之前兩波根本不能相提並論，無論港大還是中大專家所作的評估，均認為嚴厲社交限制需要維持一段時間，業界要以大局為重。

■/ Glossary / 生字 /

fatalistic：showing a belief in fate and feeling that you cannot control events or stop them from happening

hindsight：the understanding that you have of a situation only after it has happened

hasten to do sth：to say or do sth without delay

■英語社評聲檔：link.mingpao.com/53000.htm

