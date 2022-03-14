Editorial：New Wave of Pandemic on the Mainland

Preventing imported cases from abroad and a rebound of local cases are the guidelines for pandemic prevention. In Guangzhou, the virus was once brought into the community because international tourists who entered the city stayed in densely-populated isolation hotels that were located in the heart of the city. The city government immediately built a 5,000-room isolation hotel near the airport, which specifically houses travellers arriving from abroad, as an important measure for preventing imported cases. However, as long as the country's doors are open, travellers and imported goods could also become a source of infection. It can be said that the virus is impossible to guard against.

Jilin Province has been the hardest hit by the new wave of the pandemic. Within just a few days, thousands of cases accumulated. It was because after a college student was tested positive, the isolation measures were insufficient, and the virus spread from the campus to the community and resulted in multiple outbreaks. The mayor of Jilin and the director of the Changchun Municipal Health Commission were dismissed on the spot because of their ''insufficient understanding'' of the pandemic situation, their ''inaccurate'' judgement, and their ''inadequate'' implementation of the policy that 'who can be tested should be tested; who can be quarantined should be quarantined; who can be treated should be treated; who can be managed should be managed'. Ordinary people might suffer from anti-epidemic fatigue and let down their guard, but government officials cannot afford to do so. If cases emerge and they are not dealt with in a timely and effective manner, the pandemic situation will quickly get out of hand.

Early detection; early isolation; early diagnosis; early treatment are the established procedures for the timely handling of new outbreaks. Whether the implementation is appropriate also depends on the preparation of various resources and the mobilisation capabilities. In Shanghai, cases were found in Disneyland in November last year. The city organised personnel to conduct nucleic acid tests for more than 30,000 visitors in the park overnight. The high efficiency became the talk of the town. However, if the number of people who need to be tested reaches more than 100,000, no amount of preparation will be sufficient to hold the pandemic at bay. A confirmed case was found in the Guangzhou Pazhou Exhibition Centre a few days ago. Everyone in the museum was not allowed to leave and was asked to queue up for nucleic acid testing.

The Shenzhen Municipal Government is prepared to work ceaselessly for the prevention and control of the pandemic. After the outbreak in Nanshan District, more than 3,000 civil servants were sent to the district immediately, and nearly 3,000 medical staff set off to conduct nucleic acid tests. In addition, corporate employees, university students and citizens of the community formed volunteer teams and began working right away. It can be said that the response was amazingly speedy. However, four consecutive citywide tests now have to be conducted in the four districts of Nanshan, Futian, Luohu and Bao'an. The total population of these four districts is nearly 9 million. Test points must be set up in locations within 15 minutes' walk. All modes of public transportation in the city are suspended, and all employees are working from home. The city is in virtual lockdown, so the challenges are still great.

Vice Premier Sun Chunlan, who is in charge of controlling the pandemic, summoned a national television conference, demanding for local clusters of the pandemic to be controlled as soon as possible to consolidate the results of pandemic prevention and control. Hong Kong and Shenzhen should also work more speedily towards this goal.

明報社評 2022.3.14：內地新一波疫情 老打法有新技術

內地自上月底出現新一波疫情以來，已經有數千例確診，昨天公布的1807例本土感染和1315例無症狀感染，是兩年來新高。

外防輸入、內防反彈是防疫的指導方針，廣州曾經因為國際旅客入境後，在市內人煙稠密的隔離酒店將病毒傳入社區，市政府立即在機場附近興建一座5000個房間的隔離酒店，專門接收從國外入境的旅客，作為外防輸入的重要舉措。然而，只要國門打開，旅客和進口貨物也有可能成為傳染源，可謂防不勝防。

新一波疫情最嚴重的吉林省，幾天即累積病例數千宗，原因是一名大學生被檢測出陽性後，隔離措施不足，從校內傳播到社區而形成多點爆發，吉林市長和長春市衛健委主任被就地免職，原因是他們「對疫情形勢認識不足、研判不準，落實『應檢盡檢、應隔盡隔、應治盡治、應管盡管』方面還有差距」。老百姓或許會有抗疫疲勞的鬆懈意識，但官員卻不能鬆懈，一旦出現疫情沒有得到及時有效處置，就會一發不可收拾。

早發現、早隔離、早診斷、早治療，是及時處置的既定程序，執行是否得當，也取決於各種物資和動員能力的準備。上海市迪士尼樂園去年11月發現疫情，該市組織人員在一夜之間為3萬多名園內遊客做核酸檢測，效率之高，成為佳話。然而，當需要檢測人數達到10多萬，準備再好也會招架無力，廣州琶洲展覽館內日前發現有確診個案，館內所有人不能離開，需要排隊做核酸檢測。

深圳市政府對於防控疫情有常抓不懈的準備，南山區可以在出現疫情後，3000多名公務員馬上落區，近3000名醫護人員出發做核酸檢測，還有企業員工、大學生、社區市民等組成的義工隊伍走馬上任，可以說是反應神速。可是，現在要在南山、福田、羅湖和寶安4個區連續做4次全民檢測，這4個區合共的人口近900萬，檢測點要設立在步行15分鐘內到達的位置，全市公交停運，全員居家辦公，迹近封城，挑戰還是很大的。

負責管控疫情的副總理孫春蘭召開全國電視會議，要求盡快控制局部聚集性疫情，鞏固疫情防控成果。香港和深圳也要為這個目標快馬加鞭。

■/ Glossary 生字 /

talk of the town：a person or thing that many people in a town, city, etc. are talking about in an interested or excited way

hold/keep sb/sth at bay：to prevent an enemy from coming close or a problem from having a bad effect

virtual：almost or very nearly the thing described, so that any slight difference is not important

■英語社評聲檔：link.mingpao.com/53000.htm

(Criticisms on this page, if any, are aimed at pointing out the errors or defects of certain systems or policies with a view to rectifying or eradicating such errors or defects, as well as prompting improvement or remedy for them via lawful means. There is absolutely no intention of inciting hatred, discontent or hostility towards the government or other classes of the community.)