英語雞精班：Maker in Difficult Times

This brings us to perhaps what is the grand thesis of this anthology: writing is not a choice; it is a need. No matter how writing complicates things, these writers always circle back to the fact that they need writing even more than writing needs them. To some, it is "the only possible way to give meaning to [...] existence". To others, in times of chaos, "all that's left is to write".

One can make light of writing as mere documentation (this one argues that documentation is also pivotal in recording history), but it's so much more than that. As "A Clock for Seeing" (用於觀看的時鐘) puts it, writers "want to be a maker, not keeper of time. And making is the province of writing". Coincidentally, that is also why writing is so hard—it is a process of creation, a creation of safe spaces, otherworldly spheres, you name it. In such difficult times, there is some comfort in knowing that at least one thing can be under your control—your pen. You just have to pick it up.（3 of 3）

