Mona's Musings : A Quick Glimpse into the Yemen Proxy War

The war in Yemen is a result of complex geopolitics. In 1990, the country united its Northern and Southern parts into the Republic of Yemen, which voted against the authorisation of the use of force against Iraq following the invasion of Kuwait. As a result, its neighbouring Saudi Arabia expelled three-quarters of a million Yemenis from the country. The US also cut off aid. This has left Yemen in poverty and unsettlement, resulting in a civil war in 1994. Since then, the country has been through many power struggles stemming from failed internal governance and increasing external intervention. Most recently, the Houthis, a Muslim minorities activist group, seized southern Yemen.

Meanwhile, the Saudi Arabia-led Gulf Country Coalition (GCC) continues to occupy the North, launching relentless airstrikes into the opposition-controlled area. While the Coalition has joint support from the West, the Houthis is allegedly backed by Iran. These external forces have further complicated the war. Humanitarian aid is constantly used as a bargaining chip. NGOs have reported a blockade of aids from entering the country or vandalisation of aid materials during their transportation. This war is also categorised by ruthless targeting of civilian structures like schools, residential areas, medical and community centres, leading to countless civilian injuries and deaths.

As of 2021, 24 million out of 30 million Yemenis depend on humanitarian help. There was a severe drug shortage. Women and girls face the direst situation. Every two hours, one woman dies of giving birth to a child. More than 4 million people are displaced. More than 16 million people face food insecurity, while food costs have increased by more than 60% in 2021.

The numbers here are just the tip of the iceberg; the war but one of many ongoing examples. With renewed humanitarian needs in Ukraine, people out of the spotlight might suffer further deprivation. World leaders who ignore anti-war cries can perhaps provide insights into how they plan to contain the growing humanitarian crisis encroaching on every continent.

■Writer's Profile

Mona C. has a strong appetite for stories.

Feed her enough. (Email : monafpchu@gmail.com)

