Idiom Magic : TURN DOWN (2)下垂;下彎

【明報專訊】"I was so busy I forgot to water (澆水) my flowers the other day," Jaime said. "When I returned, all the leaves were turned down and they were begging for (乞求) a drink of water. The poor things!" When the leaves of Jaime's flowers are turned down, they lean, slump or are turned downward. "In actuality, they droop (下垂)," Jaime nodded. "That's the way it is with things that turn down: they bend earthward (向地面彎曲)."
