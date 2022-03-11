Editorial : Mobilise More Manpower to Fight COVID

The number of new infections in Hong Kong has declined recently compared with the beginning of the month. The Centre for Health Protection said yesterday (10 March) for the first time that the pandemic "seems to have peaked" and that "there are signs of a decline". A faint light at the end of the tunnel is in all ways better than the utter darkness of despair. However, the serious situation of the fifth wave of the pandemic has not changed much, and the public must remain cautious. Moreover, severe cases and deaths often peak later than new infections do. In the coming few weeks, the healthcare system will face even greater pressure. To achieve the "three Reductions", medical resources must be concentrated as a response.

Since the beginning of last month, the pandemic situation has taken a sharp turn for the worse. Public hospitals are overwhelmed, and emergency rooms are overflowing with patients. At one point, tents had to be set up outdoors to house patients as if they were in battlefield hospitals. The scene was frightening. The authorities have not properly mobilised public and private medical resources to allow the two sectors to help each other out. The Hospital Authority (HA) has made limited headway in hiring part-time staff. Private hospitals have come up with many excuses for refusing to admit COVID patients, leaving healthcare workers in public hospitals to fight the battle alone. Their stress level is off the charts. From department heads to frontline healthcare workers, they can easily work up to 16 or even 18 hours a day.

The pandemic has brought out both the ugly and noble sides of human nature. Yet, even more people are giving all they have to fight the pandemic for the sake of Hong Kong. Each and every healthcare worker in public hospitals who does not shy away from the toil is a hero of the anti-epidemic fight, and the SAR government and the HA have a responsibility to provide them with more support. This is not only to help ease the pressure on them, but also to help them treat patients more effectively. The government has done a poor job of containing the pandemic and has missed the opportunity for early detection and early isolation. The only thing it can do now is to start with doing a good job in providing treatment.

To achieve the "three Reductions", medical resources must be concentrated on specific targets. The biggest advantage of a designated hospital is that in addition to concentrating patients, it also allows the formation of a team of doctors with anti-epidemic experience to improve the likelihood of the successful treatment of critically ill patients. A doctor from Queen Elizabeth Hospital said that the hospital had limited additional support for the A&E department previously. Now that it has become a designated hospital, the A&E department does not need to be on its own anymore. To a certain extent, what he said shows that before this, there were problems of mishandling with the HA and the management of the hospital, as they failed to mobilise resources flexibly to support frontline staff.

On the one hand, manpower is required in public hospitals, community isolation facilities and other places. On the other hand, tens of thousands of medical staff in the HA have contracted COVID. Even if 20 to 30% of them return to work after finally testing negative for the virus again, the situation is far from being back to normal. The shortfall in manpower is getting even worse. In the face of the challenges posed by the anti-epidemic fight, all healthcare workers that are available—regardless of whether they are from public hospitals, private hospitals or mainland China—must be fully mobilised.

■Glossary 生字

overflow : to have too many people in a place

make headway : to make progress, especially when this is slow or difficult

off the charts : extremely high in level

