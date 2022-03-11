In a Nutshell : The Politics of Language

How the city's English name should be spelt is a dispute all tangled up in Ukraine's complex history with Russia. The capital of Ukraine has a long, often turbulent past of over 1,500 years (the exact beginnings are lost in archaeology), while Ukraine the nation is no simpler, being a region that was once under Mongol, Lithuanian, Polish and Russian control. Kiev, a relic of the Soviet past, during which it was the standard spelling, is closer to the Russian pronunciation, whereas Ukrainians stress the first vowel to say Kyiv. Though the Ukrainian and Russian languages share East Slavonic roots, they have diverged since then, each having different pronunciations of certain vowels.

To many, Kiev is a symbol of the Russification of Ukraine and Kyiv, by contrast, is verification of Ukraine as a distinct entity. To the foreign eye, the difference between the Ukrainian Київ (kee-yiv) and Russian Киев (kee-yev) may be a trivial matter of nomenclature, as the romanisation of Cyrillic script is bound to have variations (some may even extend the argument to anglicised European nation names). But as etymology takes a back seat—more than ever now as a humanitarian crisis unfolds—Kiev has become the unwanted shadow of Kyiv, an obsolete antiquity that manifests as the eponymous chicken dish on some restaurant menus—and rightly so.

