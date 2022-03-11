名人教英文：Put paid to 了結

琪琪：我 真為格雷格、露易絲兩人難過。試想他們現在本應身在海上，坐着完美的遊艇，環遊世界。

Leif: And then they get this awful news not long before they go.

萊夫：而他們出發前不久，卻接到這可怕消息。

Kiki: I know. And Greg is only 40. I would have thought that's a bit young to get such a serious cancer.

琪琪：不錯。而格雷格才四十歲，還算年輕，誰想得到會患這樣嚴重的癌症。

Leif: Well he's got it. And it's ○put paid to all their hopes of seeing the world together.

萊夫：但他就是患了。這完全摧毀了他們一起看世界的希望。

Kiki: It's not just that. They had to sell their house to finance the voyage.

琪琪：不但如此。他們為了措置資金環遊世界，連房子都賣了。

Leif: It's simply awful. We've got to help them any way we can.

萊夫：真糟糕。我們要盡可能幫助他們。

Kiki: Well I've already told Louise to let me know if there's anything I can do to help.

琪琪：我跟露易絲說過，有什麼事要我幫忙，就告訴我。

To put paid to 是英式俗語，直譯是「置『已付』於……」這成語出自記賬：客戶買東西，付款之後，記賬者就在該筆賬後寫「已付」二字，表示交易完結，並無拖欠。後來多引伸解作「使某事告終」或「使計劃、希望等落空」，例如：(1) Spraining her ankle put paid to her hopes of winning the marathon (她扭傷腳踝，這次馬拉松賽跑奪標的希望就破碎了) 。(2) The pandemic put paid to his visit to Thailand (這場大疫，使他赴泰國之行告吹) 。

作者︰古德明

專研中英文，著有時事評論、英語學習、散文等書籍。

