Write│on... A FEATHER (Continued)

I asked about Shakespeare's works on the podium in one of the rooms.

"It's the only book I read, one verse each time I pass through the room."

"And what about the ghost?" I asked.

Charles looked at Irina. "You told him?"

"Yes, and I told him his name is Iuitl," she answered.

Charles nodded, and fixed another Cuba Libre.

I didn't sleep a wink. The bed sagged and I kept hearing sounds. I guessed it was the monkeys moving around. Then I heard footsteps. Heavy ones. One by one, they came in slow, measured steps and then stopped just outside my door. I sat up with a jolt and waited for someone to turn the knob and open the door. Then I heard the feet turning, and the steps retreated. Tap, tap, tap, they slowly moved away.

I mentioned that to Charles in the morning as I was leaving. He stood by the tall doors as I backed out. "Yes," he said, "we hear them as well. Every night."

Two hours later, and totally exhausted, I descended from that treacherous road onto a macadam highway. It was another thirty minutes before I came to a village, and I immediately pulled into a station to get fuel and ask directions. "I have just come off that jungle road back there," I said to the man as he checked under the hood. "I spent the night with some people in a village up there. What is the name of that village?"

He looked at me with a puzzled expression, then shook his head. "Señor, there is no road back there."

"There certainly is," I said. "I'd been on it for nearly two days."

Frowning, he went into his office and returned with a map. "Mire, Señor," he said, unfolding it. It was a very detailed map. He pointed. "Montañas, si. Muchas. And jungle," he said. "But look, Señor, there is no road there. And there is no village."

The map had to be wrong, so I shrugged. Then he opened the trunk of the car to check the air in my spare tire. "Que es, Señor?" he said in surprise, and sucking in his breath he took out a long green feather shimmering with color. It virtually vibrated in his hand. "It is an iuitl of the quetzal," he said softly. "It has come from the gods.

"What's that? What's an iuitl?" I asked anxiously.

"In the language of the ancients, it is a feather, Señor" he said, and very carefully he put it back in the car. "It is this that has protected you," he said.[END]

■by John Bell Smithback

© John Bell Smithback

