Editorial : Adequate Protection of the Elderly Needed

The daily number of deaths from COVID-19 in Hong Kong has continued to rise, approaching 200 yesterday (9 March). Meanwhile, the number of people hospitalised has also reached a record high once again. According to an estimate by HKU's epidemiological model, if effective measures are not taken in time, the death toll of the entire fifth wave could well exceed 5,000. This means the death toll from the pandemic in Hong Kong will be even higher than the official death toll from the outbreak in Wuhan the year before last. Even if we take into consideration the incomplete statistics of Wuhan back then and the underestimation of the actual number of deaths, simply in terms of the average number of deaths per million people, Hong Kong has still exceeded the big 300th mark. This is not only 100 times that of the mainland's official figure, but also six or seven times higher than that of Singapore. The current situation in Hong Kong is that the virus is running amok and killing people because of the failure of anti-epidemic efforts. This is a completely different situation from that in Singapore, which has chosen to coexist with the virus. If HKU's calculations come to pass, thousands of infected people will not be able to "coexist" with the virus in the short term. This will especially be the case for elderly people.

It remains to be seen whether the pandemic in Hong Kong has already peaked. If what has happened in foreign countries is anything to go by, the peak of the death count will not appear until a period of time after the peak of infections. In other words, the number of seriously ill patients in Hong Kong could rise significantly over the next few weeks. To minimise the death toll, immediate action must be taken. On the one hand, the number of hospital beds must be greatly increased, and on the other hand the vaccination rate of the elderly and the weak in nursing homes must be boosted rapidly. Some government expert advisors believe that if a 14-day lockdown is imposed and effective oral antiviral drugs are dispensed in time to high-risk patients on a wide scale, the actual number of deaths can be one-third lower than the estimate by the epidemiological model. It can be said that the new measures announced by the government are well-targeted. Concrete time frames have also been set for many tasks, unlike the anti-epidemic tasks that remained uncompleted for so long in the past despite repeated talks of action. However, whether or not the "three Reductions" can be achieved will depend on the quality of the authorities' work.

Protecting the elderly in nursing homes is the focus of the "three Reductions". The government has mentioned that residents of over 1,000 nursing homes will be vaccinated within 10 days. On the surface, this is a vigorous move. But the target vaccination rate, which will be of the utmost importance, has not been mentioned in detail. The public also does not know whether the authorities will employ tougher means to pressure elderly people in nursing homes into getting vaccinated. The low vaccination rate of the elderly is a major problem in Hong Kong's fight against the pandemic. Despite the severe situation of the fifth wave of the pandemic, some elderly people in nursing homes and their relatives still believe in the "dangerous side effects of vaccination" and remain against it. If the authorities continue to deal with the issue of vaccinating nursing home residents in the same piecemeal way as before, the effectiveness of boosting the vaccination rate in nursing homes will be greatly reduced.

明報社評2022.3.10：抗疫不能誇誇而談 保護長者務須到位

香港疫情失控死傷枕藉，減感染、減重症、減死亡（下稱「三減」），成為現階段抗疫優先重點，集中醫療資源救治高危及重症病人，以及設法保護院舍長者，都是當前要務。

本港單日染疫死亡個案持續上升，昨天數字已逼近200宗，至於留醫人數亦屢破新高。根據港大流行病學模型推算，若不及時採取有效措施，整個第五波疫情，死亡人數恐超過5000人，這意味香港疫下亡魂，將比前年武漢爆疫官方死亡人數更高。即使考慮到當日武漢統計資料不全，實際死亡數字被低估，單論平均每百萬人的染疫死亡人數，香港已突破300大關，不僅是內地官方數字的100倍，亦比新加坡高出六七成。現在香港的情况，是控疫失敗病毒肆虐奪命，跟星洲的「與病毒共存」，是兩碼子的事，倘若港大推算成真，短期內將有數以千計感染者無法與病毒「共存」，當中尤以長者居多。

香港疫情是否已經見頂，有待進一步觀察，外國經驗顯示，感染高峰過後一段時間，死亡高峰才會出現。換言之，未來數周，本港重症病人有可能顯著增加，若要壓低死亡數字，必須馬上行動，一邊大幅增加醫院病牀數目，一邊快速提升院舍老弱疫苗接種率，有政府專家顧問認為，若配合14天禁足，以及廣泛為高風險病人及時提供口服抗疫特效藥，實際死亡數字可比流行病學模型的推算降低三分之一。政府公布的新措施，算是對症下藥，多項工作亦有定下明確完成時間，不似以往很多抗投工作般，說了又說，講了又講，卻遲遲未見「交功課」，可是「三減」要奏效，還得看當局交出什麼質素的功課。

保護院舍長者，是「三減」努力的重點，政府提到10天內為逾千院舍的院友打針，表面是雷厲風行，可是最關鍵的接種率目標，卻無詳細提及；當局會否以較強硬手法，要院舍長者打針，外界亦不清楚。長者打針率低，是本港抗疫一大問題，即使第五波疫情嚴重，依然有院舍長者及家屬堅信「打針副作用危險」，反對接種。倘若當局繼續以之前半吊子手法處理院友接種問題，院舍谷針行動成效，必定大打折扣。

